World News
July 21, 2025 / 7:11 AM

At least 3 killed as Israel launches ground offensive in central Gaza

By Paul Godfrey
Palestinian Civil Defense personnel work in Gaza city work to rescue people from a building razed by Israeli shelling on Saturday. Photo by Palestinian Civil Defense/UPI
Palestinian Civil Defense personnel work in Gaza city work to rescue people from a building razed by Israeli shelling on Saturday. Photo by Palestinian Civil Defense/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed Monday as Israel launched a fresh air and ground offensive in Gaza, attacking the central area of the enclave for the first time, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have been sheltering.

The casualties came after Israeli forces shelled Deir al-Balah and the Bureij refugee camp. They were among 17 people killed across the strip, including in the Al Mawasi area west of Khan Younis and Jabalia in the north.

With aircraft and artillery providing covering fire, tanks, armored vehicles and infantry advanced into Deir al-Balah from the Kisufim checkpoint on the Gaza-Israel boundary early Monday.

Giving warning of the offensive on an area it said it had not previously targeted, the Israel Defense Forces earlier ordered Palestinians to "immediately evacuate south toward Al Mawasi "for your safety."

"To all those present in the southwestern area of Deir al-Balah, in blocks 130, 132-134, 136-139, 2351, including those inside the tents located in the area, The Defense Army continues to operate with great force to destroy the enemy's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure in the area, as it expands its activities in this region to operate in an area it has not operated in before," IDF spokesman Adraee Avichay wrote in a post on X.

While most of Gaza is in complete ruins, Deir al-Balah has seen a massive influx of displaced people, drawn by the relative safety and still functioning infrastructure and services, which in turn has made it a hub of operations for the U.N. and other agencies.

The IDF, for its part, has until now avoided attacks of any significance for fear of harming hostages who are believed to be held by Hamas in the area.

The United Nations' humanitarian affairs office condemned the order for at least 50,000 Palestinians to move again, warning it would have a devastating impact on efforts to stop people from dying.

"OCHA warns that today's mass displacement order issued by the Israeli military has dealt yet another devastating blow to the already fragile lifelines keeping people alive across the Gaza Strip. Today's order covers more than two square miles of Deir al Balah, spanning four neighbourhoods," it said in a news release.

"Initial estimates indicate that between 50,000 and 80,000 people were in the area at the time the order was issued, including some 30,000 people sheltering in 57 displacement sites. At least 1,000 families have fled the area in recent hours."

The U.N. added that the order split Deir al-Balah in two, saying it would further fragment and hamper the ability of the U.N. and other NGOs to move safely and effectively within Gaza, cutting off humanitarian access at a time when it was badly needed.

The agency vowed that its staff would remain in place across multiple U.N. sites in Deir al-Balah and, having shared their coordinates with relevant bodies, called for the locations to be protected along with the civilian sites.

Monday's offensive came a day after the Hamas-run health ministry said at least 67 people were killed as they were waiting for aid from the United Nations in northern Gaza.

The U.N. World Food Program said its 25-truck convoy "encountered massive crowds of hungry civilians, which came under gunfire" after the trucks had cleared checkpoints.

They were among 94 people killed on Sunday, according to the Gaza civil defense agency.

The Gaza Health Ministry said another 19 died of starvation.

