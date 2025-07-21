World News
July 21, 2025 / 12:48 AM

Three dead after passenger ship catches fire in Indonesian waters

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Rescuers evacuating passengers on to a rescue ship after the KM Barcelona ferry caught fire in the waters off Talise Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday. Photo by Bakamala/EPA
Rescuers evacuating passengers on to a rescue ship after the KM Barcelona ferry caught fire in the waters off Talise Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday. Photo by Bakamala/EPA

July 20 (UPI) -- At least three people are dead after a passenger ship carrying nearly 300 people caught fire in Indonesian waters on Sunday, authorities said.

The KM Barcelona ferry caught fire Sunday morning off Gangga, a small island off the coast of North Sulawesi province, the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement.

The ship was carrying 280 passengers, according to the agency, which said the number of evacuees was still being recorded. "Search and medical efforts are ongoing for the remaining victims," it said.

"We have deployed several maritime SAR units and rescue teams to swiftly respond to this incident," an Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency official said.

"A central command post for search-and-rescue operations has been established at Manado Port."

Footage of the incident published on social media by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency shows the boat engulfed in flames, spewing smoke into the air, as dozens of people wearing life preservers float in the ocean, waiting to be rescued.

Officials said favorable weather was aiding evacuation operations, but they remained on high alert due to the threat posed by the potential risk of an explosion from residual fuel.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

The incident comes just weeks after at least five people were killed when a passenger ferry sank in bad weather off the coast of Indonesia's Bali earlier this month.

Read More

Latest Headlines

At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises
July 20 (UPI) -- At least 67 people waiting for aid from the United Nations in northern Gaza have been killed, the Hamas-run health ministry said.
China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
World News // 8 hours ago
China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
July 20 (UPI) -- China is preventing a Chinese American banker for Wells Fargo and, separately, an employee of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office from leaving the country.
Typhoon Wipha batters southern China, cancels hundreds of flights
World News // 11 hours ago
Typhoon Wipha batters southern China, cancels hundreds of flights
July 20 (UPI) -- Typhoon Wipha slammed ashore along the southern Chinese coast Sunday evening, after drenching Hong Kong and Macau with heavy rain and whipping wind, the Guangdong meteorological service said.
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
World News // 11 hours ago
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
July 20 (UPI) -- Russia faced a penetrating barrage of drones from Ukraine over the weekend that caused all four of Moscow's major airports to close amid the intensifying war.
Japan's PM faces pressure as ruling coalition set to lose majority
World News // 12 hours ago
Japan's PM faces pressure as ruling coalition set to lose majority
July 20 (UPI) -- Japan's leader Shigeru Ishiba faces mounting political pressure as his ruling coalition is set to lose its majority in the House of Councilors on Sunday.
Ukraine's Zelensky seeks cease-fire meeting next week
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's Zelensky seeks cease-fire meeting next week
July 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants cease-fire negotiations next week and would be willing to meet directly and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
DR Congo, Rwandan-backed M23 rebels sign declaration of peace
World News // 1 day ago
DR Congo, Rwandan-backed M23 rebels sign declaration of peace
July 19 (UPI) -- The Democratic Republic of Congo and M23 rebels backed by Rwanda on signed a declaration of peace after near four years of fighting in Central Africa.
32 killed near Gaza aid sites, Hamas-run Health Ministry says
World News // 1 day ago
32 killed near Gaza aid sites, Hamas-run Health Ministry says
July 19 (UPI) -- The Israeli military killed an estimated 32 Gazans near two aid distribution sites on Saturday morning, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
U.S. revokes visa of Brazilian judge overseeing Bolsonaro case
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. revokes visa of Brazilian judge overseeing Bolsonaro case
July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. visa of the Brazilian judge overseeing the prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was revoked after Trump called it a "witch hunt."
Tourists dead after Vietnam boat capsizes
World News // 1 day ago
Tourists dead after Vietnam boat capsizes
July 19 (UPI) -- More than 30 people are dead after a tourist boat capsized in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay on Saturday after running into a storm, officials confirmed.

Trending Stories

China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
Trump administration sanctions Mexico over air carrier trade pact
Trump administration sanctions Mexico over air carrier trade pact
Minneapolis mayor loses party endorsement for November election
Minneapolis mayor loses party endorsement for November election
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises

Follow Us