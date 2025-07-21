Trending
World News
July 21, 2025 / 10:13 AM

X declines to hand over data in French data tempering investigation

By Andrew Sookdeo
A photo shows the new Twitter logo on July 24, 2023, following Elon Musk's announcement of a rebrand that replaces the iconic blue bird with the letter "X.". Photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI
July 21 (UPI) -- X declined to hand over data in allegations made by French authorities concerning a data tampering investigation on Monday.

"French authorities have launched a politically-motivated criminal investigation into X over the alleged manipulation of its algorithm and alleged 'fraudulent data extraction," X posted on social media. "X categorically denies these allegations."

Prosecutors initiated an investigation in January following allegations that X's algorithm was being exploited for foreign interference. This month, the investigation was moved over to France's national police.

"French authorities have requested access to X's recommendation algorithm and real-time data about all user posts on the platform in order for several 'experts' to analyze the data and purportedly 'uncover the truth' about the operation of the X platform," X said.

X said the investigation is meant "to serve a political agenda and, ultimately, restrict free speech."

"X has not acceded to the French authorities' demands, as we have a legal right to do. This is not a decision that X takes lightly. However, in this case, the facts speak for themselves," X said.

