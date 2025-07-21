Trending
World News
July 21, 2025 / 12:08 PM

Several dead, injured as Bangladeshi military jet crashes into school

By Ian Stark
Share with X
People assist a student after an air force training aircraft crashed into Milestone College campus, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Monday. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
People assist a student after an air force training aircraft crashed into Milestone College campus, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Monday. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

July 21 (UPI) -- At least 20 people have been killed and more than 160 injured Monday after a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashed onto a school campus in the capital city of Dhaka.

Chief Adviser of the Bangladesh Government Muhammad Yunus released a statement that explained the training plane crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in the city's Diayabari area, "resulting in casualties." Students in the school range from elementary to high school grades.

Some of the bodies of the dead must be identified through DNA testing, which will then be transferred to their families.

The Bangladeshi military said in a statement that a mechanical error led to the crash that also killed the pilot, identified as Flight Lieutenant Md. Taukir Islam, who reportedly had attempted to steer the F-7 jet to a less populated area after the mechanical issue occurred.

The plane crashed into the second floor of a building where third and fourth graders were located. Yunus said the incident will be investigated.

"The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable," Yunus continued. "This is a moment of profound pain for the nation."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pope Leo XIV speaks with astronaut Buzz Aldrin about Apollo 11
World News // 51 minutes ago
Pope Leo XIV speaks with astronaut Buzz Aldrin about Apollo 11
July 21 (UPI) -- 56 years after the Apollo 11 mission Pope Leo XIV spoke with astronaut Buzz Aldrin on Sunday evening.
X declines to hand over data in French data tampering investigation
World News // 1 hour ago
X declines to hand over data in French data tampering investigation
July 21 (UPI) -- X declined to hand over data in allegations made by French authorities in relation to a data tampering investigation on Monday.
At least 1 killed, 9 injured as Russia, Ukraine trade aerial attacks
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 1 killed, 9 injured as Russia, Ukraine trade aerial attacks
July 21 (UPI) -- A Russian airborne assault on the Ukrainian capital killed at least one person and injured 9 while Ukraine hit back, sending drones deep into Russian territory.
At least 3 killed as Israel launches ground offensive in central Gaza
World News // 4 hours ago
At least 3 killed as Israel launches ground offensive in central Gaza
July 21 (UPI) -- Israel launched a ground offensive in central Gaza for the first time, ordering out many thousands of Gazans who had sought the relative safety of the area.
Japan's ruling coalition gov't loses majority in Upper House
World News // 6 hours ago
Japan's ruling coalition gov't loses majority in Upper House
July 21 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and his Liberal Democratic Party were projected to lose their majority coalition government in Japan's Upper House of Parliament on Monday.
Notorious Ecuadorian gang leader extradited to U.S.
World News // 8 hours ago
Notorious Ecuadorian gang leader extradited to U.S.
July 21 (UPI) -- Ecuadorian gang leader Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar has been extradited to the United States, where he is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.
Three dead after passenger ship catches fire in Indonesian waters
World News // 11 hours ago
Three dead after passenger ship catches fire in Indonesian waters
July 20 (UPI) -- At least three people are dead after a passenger ship carrying nearly 300 people caught fire in Indonesian waters on Sunday, authorities said.
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises
World News // 16 hours ago
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises
July 20 (UPI) -- At least 67 people waiting for aid from the United Nations in northern Gaza have been killed, the Hamas-run health ministry said.
China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
World News // 19 hours ago
China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
July 20 (UPI) -- China is preventing a Chinese American banker for Wells Fargo and, separately, an employee of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office from leaving the country.
Typhoon Wipha batters southern China, cancels hundreds of flights
World News // 21 hours ago
Typhoon Wipha batters southern China, cancels hundreds of flights
July 20 (UPI) -- Typhoon Wipha slammed ashore along the southern Chinese coast Sunday evening, after drenching Hong Kong and Macau with heavy rain and whipping wind, the Guangdong meteorological service said.

Trending Stories

China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
Minneapolis mayor loses party endorsement for November election
Minneapolis mayor loses party endorsement for November election
Trump administration sanctions Mexico over air carrier trade pact
Trump administration sanctions Mexico over air carrier trade pact
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises

Follow Us