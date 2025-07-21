Trending
World News
July 21, 2025 / 6:23 PM

Child poverty falls in Argentina, with further improvement expected in 2025

By Macarena Hermosilla
Share with X

July 21 (UPI) -- Child poverty in Argentina fell by 14 percentage points in the second half of 2024, lifting an estimated 1.7 million children out of income-based poverty, according to a new UNICEF report.

The study estimates that 52.7% of children in Argentina lived in households with incomes too low to cover basic food needs during the last six months of 2024 -- equivalent to 6.4 million children living in income-based poverty.

The decline in income-based poverty came after a sharp rise in the first half of 2024, when child poverty rose above 67% and affected more than 8 million children.

Based on official data from Argentina's National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC), UNICEF projects that child poverty will continue to fall in the first half of 2025, reaching 47.8%, while extreme poverty is expected to drop to 9.3%.

Related

The improvement is largely attributed to a 21% increase in real household income between the first and second halves of 2024.

At the same time, Argentina's economy showed signs of recovery in early 2025.

Official data show the economy grew 5.9% year-over-year in the first half of 2025. Sectors such as construction (+9.9%), retail (+9.3%) and financial services (+29.3%) led the rebound, supported by greater currency stability and a slowdown in inflation, which began easing in April.

"Along with slowing inflation, social protection policies focused on children were key to reducing poverty -- especially extreme poverty," said Sebastián Waisgrais, UNICEF Argentina's monitoring specialist.

Still, UNICEF warns that child poverty remains at "very high" levels and that conditions are still critical for millions of children and teenagers. The organization reiterated its call for sustained public policies to ensure access to essential rights including health care, education and adequate nutrition.

Additional challenges stem from persistent inequality.

For example, the poverty rate among children in households where the head did not complete primary school reached 80.9% in the second half of 2024, compared with 10.6% in homes where the head completed secondary education. Children in households led by informal workers faced a poverty rate of 68.4%, while poverty affected 72.3% of minors in informal settlements and 60% of those in single-mother households.

In response to the report, sources from Argentina's Economy Ministry quoted by La Nación said the results are a "direct consequence of macroeconomic stabilization and the recovery of real wages."

According to the same sources, "responsible fiscal policy, a halt to monetary expansion and market deregulation have laid the groundwork for translating economic growth into social improvements."

Latest Headlines

Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
World News // 46 minutes ago
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
July 21 (UPI) -- Nearly 30 nations issued a joint statement saying Israel's ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza has "reached new depths" and "must end now."
At least 20 dead after Bangladeshi military jet crashes into school
World News // 7 hours ago
At least 20 dead after Bangladeshi military jet crashes into school
July 21 (UPI) -- At least 20 people were killed Monday after a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashed onto a school campus in the capital city of Dhaka.
Pope Leo XIV speaks with astronaut Buzz Aldrin about Apollo 11
World News // 8 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV speaks with astronaut Buzz Aldrin about Apollo 11
July 21 (UPI) -- 56 years after the Apollo 11 mission Pope Leo XIV spoke with astronaut Buzz Aldrin on Sunday evening.
X declines to hand over data in French data tampering investigation
World News // 9 hours ago
X declines to hand over data in French data tampering investigation
July 21 (UPI) -- X declined to hand over data in allegations made by French authorities in relation to a data tampering investigation on Monday.
At least 1 killed, 9 injured as Russia, Ukraine trade aerial attacks
World News // 10 hours ago
At least 1 killed, 9 injured as Russia, Ukraine trade aerial attacks
July 21 (UPI) -- A Russian airborne assault on the Ukrainian capital killed at least one person and injured 9 while Ukraine hit back, sending drones deep into Russian territory.
At least 3 killed as Israel launches ground offensive in central Gaza
World News // 12 hours ago
At least 3 killed as Israel launches ground offensive in central Gaza
July 21 (UPI) -- Israel launched a ground offensive in central Gaza for the first time, ordering out many thousands of Gazans who had sought the relative safety of the area.
Japan's ruling coalition gov't loses majority in Upper House
World News // 14 hours ago
Japan's ruling coalition gov't loses majority in Upper House
July 21 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and his Liberal Democratic Party were projected to lose their majority coalition government in Japan's Upper House of Parliament on Monday.
Notorious Ecuadorian gang leader extradited to U.S.
World News // 15 hours ago
Notorious Ecuadorian gang leader extradited to U.S.
July 21 (UPI) -- Ecuadorian gang leader Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar has been extradited to the United States, where he is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.
Three dead after passenger ship catches fire in Indonesian waters
World News // 19 hours ago
Three dead after passenger ship catches fire in Indonesian waters
July 20 (UPI) -- At least three people are dead after a passenger ship carrying nearly 300 people caught fire in Indonesian waters on Sunday, authorities said.
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises
World News // 1 day ago
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises
July 20 (UPI) -- At least 67 people waiting for aid from the United Nations in northern Gaza have been killed, the Hamas-run health ministry said.

Trending Stories

At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises
Alaska Airlines flying again after temporary ground stop
Alaska Airlines flying again after temporary ground stop
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
21-year-old in NYPD custody for shooting off-duty Border Patrol agent
21-year-old in NYPD custody for shooting off-duty Border Patrol agent
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death

Follow Us