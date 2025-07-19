U.S. revokes visa of Brazilian judge overseeing Bolsonaro case

1 of 2 | Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes participates in a June 9 hearing on the criminal case against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. On Friday, de Moraes' U.S. visa was revoked. Photo by Andre Borges/EPA

July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. visa of the Brazilian judge overseeing the criminal case against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was revoked Friday, four days after President Donald Trump called the South American nation's treatment of the former leader a "witch hunt."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the announcement on Friday.

"President Trump made clear that his administration will hold accountable foreign nationals who are responsible for censorship of protected expression in the United States," Rubio said in a statement. "Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes's political witch hunt against Jair Bolsonaro created a persecution and censorship complex so sweeping that it not only violates basic rights of Brazilians, but also extends beyond Brazil's shores to target Americans.

"I have therefore ordered visa revocations for Moraes and his allies on the court, as well as their immediate family members effective immediately."

The visa restriction policy is pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act, which authorizes the secretary of state to not allow anyone whose entry into the United States "would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences."

Rubio, in a cable to diplomatic and consular posts on Thursday, said public comments on foreign elections "should be brief, focused on congratulating the winning candidate and, when appropriate, noted shared policy interests," according to The New York Times, which obtained the memo.

De Moraes doesn't travel often to the United States, The Washington Post reported.

Friday, de Moraes accused Bolsonaro and his son, Eduardo, of conspiring to incite U.S. hostilities against Brazil, ordering the former president to wear an ankle bracelet. Bolsonaro was also barred from contacting foreign governments, and blocked from using social media.

The judge also is investigating online misinformation, and has ordered the takedown of social media accounts that violate Brazil's freedom of speech. In 2024, Elon Musk's X restored service in the country after paying a $5 million fine and appointed a new legal representative there.

Trump's social media company, The Trump Media & Technology Group, sued de Moraes in February, accusing him of censoring conservative voices on social media.

The judge is on the judicial panel to preside over Bolsonaro's trial before Brazil's Supreme Court, who was indicted in February after the alleged coup.

Bolsonaro has been accused of attempting to violently to retain power after his 2022 election loss to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula, in a speech Thursday night, condemned Bolsonaro's supporters, whom he accused of siding with Trump about the "witch hunt."

"They're the true traitors of the homeland," he said. "They don't care about the economy of the country or the damage caused to our people."

On Monday, Trump wrote a letter to Lula threatening a 50% tariff on imported goods, because of how Bolsonaro "has been treated" and an "unfair trade relationship." Unless there is an agreement, the new rate takes effect on Aug. 1, he wrote.

Trump said that "the way Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. The trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY."

Trump also noted "Brazil's insidious attacks on Free Elections, and the Fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans."

Then on Thursday, he posted on Truth Social a letter sent to Bolsonaro about his "terrible treatment you are receiving at the hands of an unjust system turned against you," demanding an immediate trial.

"It is my sincere hope that the Government of Brazil changes course, stops attacking political opponents, and ends their ridiculous censorship regime. I will be watching closely."