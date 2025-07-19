World News
July 19, 2025 / 6:17 PM

DR Congo, Rwandan-backed M23 rebels sign declaration of peace

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Corneille Nangaa (center), the leader of the political-military Alliance Fleuve Congo and M23 President Bertrand Bisimwa (second from right) arrive to participate in a cleanup exercise of the city of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo on February 1. File photo by EPA
1 of 2 | Corneille Nangaa (center), the leader of the political-military Alliance Fleuve Congo and M23 President Bertrand Bisimwa (second from right) arrive to participate in a cleanup exercise of the city of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo on February 1. File photo by EPA

July 19 (UPI) -- The Democratic Republic of Congo and M23 rebels backed by Rwanda signed a declaration of peace after nearly four years of fighting in Central Africa.

The signing took place in Doha, Qatar, three weeks after Congo and Rwanda signed a peace agreement in Washington, D.C., that didn't involve the rebels, who emerged in 2012. There have been 30 years of conflict between the two nations.

The BBC obtained a copy of the declaration, which must follow the Washington Accords brokered by the United States.

At the White House, both sides agreed to recognize and respect each other's territorial borders, committed to not supporting any armed groups and to establish a joint security mechanism to target militias.

Related

And they plan to expand trade and investment opportunities, including U.S. access to critical minerals.

Massad Boulos, the U.S. special envoy for Africa, witnessed Saturday's agreement.

In the accord brokered by Qatar officials, both sides agreed to "resolve their disputes by peaceful means" by July 9 with a final peace deal by Aug 18.

"The parties acknowledge that peace, security and stability are essential to increase development opportunities, improve living conditions and protect human dignity," the accord said.

Also, there is a commitment to reinstate state authority in eastern Congo.

The deal took the government's "red line" into account, including the "non-negotiable withdrawal" of M23 from occupied areas, according to DR Congo spokesman Patrick Muyatya.

But M23 negotiator Benjamin Mbonimpa said in a video the deal didn't mention a pullout

African Union Commission Chairman Mahmoud Ali Youssouf called the declaration a "major milestone in the ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace, security, and stability in eastern DRC and the wider Great Lakes region.

Congo Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe appeared at a signing ceremony in the White House's Oval Office on June 27.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Qatar began negotiations with the two foreign ministers in April. The agreement was announced by the State Department on June 18.

"At least 6 million people were killed during that period of time," Trump said at signing. "It's incredible. And somebody said that was actually, it's the biggest war on the planet since World War II. It's a shame but we're going to bring it to an end."

Around 7 million people have been displaced in Congo, which has a population of 106 million. Rwanda's population is 14 million. They both gained independence from Belgium in the early 1960s.

Congo has agreed to "neutralize" the rebels in eastern Congo. They are linked to perpetrators of the 1994 Rwandan genocide of more than 800,000 Tutsis and Hutus.

In January, M-23 rebels were aided by Rwandan forces in escalating the conflict, according to a United Nations expert panel.

Latest Headlines

32 killed near Gaza aid sites, Hamas-run Health Ministry says
World News // 2 hours ago
32 killed near Gaza aid sites, Hamas-run Health Ministry says
July 19 (UPI) -- The Israeli military killed an estimated 32 Gazans near two aid distribution sites on Saturday morning, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
U.S. revokes visa of Brazilian judge overseeing Bolsonaro case
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. revokes visa of Brazilian judge overseeing Bolsonaro case
July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. visa of the Brazilian judge overseeing the prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was revoked after Trump called it a "witch hunt."
Tourists dead after Vietnam boat capsizes
World News // 3 hours ago
Tourists dead after Vietnam boat capsizes
July 19 (UPI) -- More than 30 people are dead after a tourist boat capsized in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay on Saturday after running into a storm, officials confirmed.
Syrian troops move into Suwayda as violence continues
World News // 5 hours ago
Syrian troops move into Suwayda as violence continues
July 19 (UPI) -- One day after reaching a ceasefire with Israel, Syrian military forces began moving into the country's Suwayda Governorate, where dozens of people have been killed in recent days amid fighting between warring tribes.
Arms trafficking in Colombia threatens Petro's 'Total Peace' strategy
World News // 1 day ago
Arms trafficking in Colombia threatens Petro's 'Total Peace' strategy
July 18 (UPI) -- Arms trafficking in Colombia threatens Petro's 'Total Peace' strategy.
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro given ankle monitor
World News // 1 day ago
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro given ankle monitor
July 18 (UPI) -- Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was ordered by his country's supreme court to wear an ankle monitor. He has been lobbying Donald Trump for help.
U.S. promotes 'free and open Indo-Pacific' with Japan, S. Korea leaders
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. promotes 'free and open Indo-Pacific' with Japan, S. Korea leaders
July 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau discussed security and commerce when he met with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Funakoshi Takehiro and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoonjoo in Japan.
Latin American currencies strengthen amid global instability
World News // 1 day ago
Latin American currencies strengthen amid global instability
July 18 (UPI) -- Latin America's major currencies gained an average of 6% against the U.S. dollar in the first half of the year amid global economic and political tensions.
Netanyahu apologizes for bombing Gaza church after Trump call
World News // 1 day ago
Netanyahu apologizes for bombing Gaza church after Trump call
July 18 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized Thursday for the Israeli Defense Force's bombing of Gaza's only Catholic church Thursday morning.
Water pollution issues on the rise in England
World News // 1 day ago
Water pollution issues on the rise in England
July 18 (UPI) -- The British government announced Friday that water company pollution issues in England have seriously jumped, from 2,174 in 2023 to 2,801 incidents in 2024.

Trending Stories

Trump signs GENIUS Act for stablecoin regulation
Trump signs GENIUS Act for stablecoin regulation
Man dead after Long Island MRI accident
Man dead after Long Island MRI accident
Vehicle strikes crowd in Southern California, injuring 30
Vehicle strikes crowd in Southern California, injuring 30
Unification Church scandal expands with raids at more than 10 locations
Unification Church scandal expands with raids at more than 10 locations
Apple accuses YouTube influencer of illegally leaking iOS 26
Apple accuses YouTube influencer of illegally leaking iOS 26

Follow Us