Arms trafficking in Colombia threatens Petro's 'Total Peace' strategy

July 18 (UPI) -- Colombia's government this week introduced a new protocol to monitor firearms used by private security companies, aiming to prevent their diversion to illegal groups and improve traceability.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Defense, targets loopholes in the oversight of private security firms following a spike in incidents involving the misuse of firearms by private security personnel.

Colombia remains a key hub for illegal arms trafficking in Latin America -- a persistent threat that fuels internal conflict and threatens President Gustavo Petro's "Total Peace" strategy.

Weapons enter the country from multiple global and regional sources. An estimated one in three firearms in Colombia is illegally obtained. So far in 2024, more than 10,000 of the country's 13,341 reported homicides were committed with firearms.

"The illegal firearms market is behind 78% of homicides in Colombia," said Carolina Ortega, a political scientist at the National University of Colombia (UNAL), an expert in territorial security management and a researcher on security issues. She warns that "it has shifted toward technological upgrades, including drones, which now pose new threats to public safety."

Taking advantage of Colombia's complex geography, weapons arrive from multiple regions via land, sea and air routes -- many of which overlap with established drug trafficking corridors.

The United States is a major source of handguns and lightweight firearms. Each year, between 250,000 and 600,000 guns cross the southern border in what is called the "iron river," according to a report by Fundación Carolina. The steady flow supplies civilians, criminals and organized crime groups across Latin America through direct smuggling or diverted legal sales.

Colombian authorities have warned that weapons linked to cocaine trafficking also enter the country through the land border with Bolivia, while surplus military weapons and ammunition from Venezuela are being diverted into Colombia.

In Mexico, drug cartels maintain direct ties with Colombian criminal groups.

Another source of weapons comes from those used in past conflicts in Central America -- including the civil wars in El Salvador and Nicaragua -- and in Eastern Europe. Many of these weapons continue to be reused and sold on the black market, eventually finding their way into Colombia.

Theft of legal weapons from military stockpiles, police forces or private security firms also contributes to the problem. These weapons are primarily destined for terrorist groups operating in Colombia, including FARC dissidents, the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Gulf Clan, among others.

Since taking office, President Gustavo Petro has advanced his "Total Peace" strategy, which includes efforts to disarm illegal armed groups. The government has stepped up weapons seizures -- destroying 23,500 firearms so far in 2024 -- and the Ministry of Defense and National Police, through their intelligence and criminal investigation units, are working to dismantle trafficking networks.

Colombia's Congress is considering legislation to regulate gun ownership and bolster the capabilities of security forces. One recurring proposal calls for lifting bank secrecy protections for public officials and members of the armed forces to combat the corruption that enables arms trafficking.

Organizations such as the Conflict Analysis Resource Center (CERAC) monitor and analyze the issue, warning of a correlation between the increase in firearms and rising homicide rates. According to the group, 32 people have been killed by stray bullets so far this year.

"Arms trafficking in Colombia is a persistent challenge that requires a multidimensional approach. Without effectively curbing this flow, the path toward peace and public safety will remain steep and marred by violence," said Israel Vilchez, a journalist and international analyst for Cosmovisión.