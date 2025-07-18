Trending
World News
July 18, 2025 / 4:10 AM

EU approves 18th Russia sanctions package after Slovakia ends protest

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in the Kyiv region amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, July 10, 2025. On Friday, the European Union agreed to impose its 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in the Kyiv region amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, July 10, 2025. On Friday, the European Union agreed to impose its 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- The European Union on Friday reached an agreement to impose its 18th round of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine after Slovakia ended its protest.

The package targets Russia's so-called shadow fleet of ships as well as the energy and banking sectors. It also lowers the oil cap from $60 to $45 a barrel and prohibiting the EU from accessing Russian Nord Stream pipelines.

The EU is also, for the first time, sanctioning a flag registry and Russian oil company Rosneft's largest refinery in India.

"We are standing firm," the EU's top diplomat, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, said in a statement.

Related

"We will keep raising the costs, so stopping the aggression becomes the only path forward for Moscow."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen celebrated its adoption online, saying with the new package, "We are striking at the heart of Russia's war machine."

"The pressure is on," she said. "It will stay on until Putin ends this war."

The EU has been hitting Russia with sanctions since it illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, but they have significantly ramped up since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It has since blacklisted more than 2,400 people and entities with its 17 adopted packages, along with other punitive measures.

The 18th package was blocked for days by Slovakia, which was protesting a separate EU proposal to phase out all Russian fuel supplies by 2028. Slovakian President Robert Fico had requested an exemption to allow it to fulfill its contract with Russia's Gazprom until it expires in 2034.

But he relinquished his request late Thursday in a video published to Facebook.

All 27 members of the bloc need to vote unanimously for the sanctions to be adopted.

"We welcome the European Union's latest sanctions package and are grateful to all who have made it possible," Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's new prime minister, said in a statement.

"By targeting the ships, the banks and the networks that sustain Russia's war, this package strengthens the pressures where it counts. There is more to be done. But each measure taken with clarity and resolve helps bring Russia' war closer to its end."

Nearly 22,000 entities and individuals have been hit with sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine, according to sanctions analysis platform Castellum, making it by far the most sanctioned country in the world.

The EU has imposed the fourth-most sanctions against Russia, following the United States, Canada and Switzerland.

Latest Headlines

Man charged with hijacking small airplane in British Columbia
World News // 1 hour ago
Man charged with hijacking small airplane in British Columbia
July 18 (UPI) -- Federal authorities in Canada have arrested and charged a 39-year-old man accused of hijacking a small airplane in British Columbia.
U.N. report cites 'flagrant' violations by Russia and North Korea
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. report cites 'flagrant' violations by Russia and North Korea
July 17 (UPI) -- Russian and North Korean officials violated U.N. resolutions regarding arms, troops and refined petroleum shipments throughout 2024, a U.N. report says.
Foreign investment in Latin America, Caribbean rises in 2024
World News // 11 hours ago
Foreign investment in Latin America, Caribbean rises in 2024
July 17 (UPI) -- Foreign direct investment in Latin America and the Caribbean rose 7.1% in 2024, reaching nearly $189 billion, a United Nations commission reported Thursday.
Wind chime market in Kawasaki, Japan, brings together art, color and sound
World News // 12 hours ago
Wind chime market in Kawasaki, Japan, brings together art, color and sound
July 17 (UPI) -- The annual chime market is happening now through July 21 at the Kawasaki Daishi Heikenji Temple in Kawasaki, Japan. This is the 30th anniversary of the event.
Analysis: Lebanon wary of Israel's peace push
World News // 12 hours ago
Analysis: Lebanon wary of Israel's peace push
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 17 (UPI) -- Despite Israel's recent military gains and a rapidly changing Middle East, Lebanon remains wary of making peace with its long-time enemy, at least for now.
U.K. government moves to lower voting age to 16
World News // 14 hours ago
U.K. government moves to lower voting age to 16
July 17 (UPI) -- The United Kingdom is moving forward on plans to lower the voting age to 16, as well as other changes to voting and the contributions candidates can receive.
Britain, Germany sign defense, migration treaty
World News // 15 hours ago
Britain, Germany sign defense, migration treaty
July 17 (UPI) -- Britain and Germany signed a treaty Thursday to stand together on defense and migration, among other matters.
Peru shows signs of institutional crisis similar to Ecuador's
World News // 16 hours ago
Peru shows signs of institutional crisis similar to Ecuador's
July 17 (UPI) -- Peru's Congress has passed a law granting "humanitarian" amnesty to nearly 900 military and police officers convicted or facing charges for rights violations .
Korea's OCI, Japan's Tokuyama build $435M polysilicon Malaysian factory
World News // 17 hours ago
Korea's OCI, Japan's Tokuyama build $435M polysilicon Malaysian factory
SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- S. Korean chemical giant OCI Holdings said that subsidiary OCI TerraSus and Japan's Tokuyama would build a semiconductor-grade polysilicon factory in Malaysia.
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
World News // 17 hours ago
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
July 17 (UPI) -- Tomorrowland music festival is still on after a fire destroyed the main stage, the festival announced on Thursday.

Trending Stories

DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
U.N. report cites 'flagrant' violations by Russia and North Korea
U.N. report cites 'flagrant' violations by Russia and North Korea
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
Crypto bills advance in longest House vote ever
Crypto bills advance in longest House vote ever

Follow Us