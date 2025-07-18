Trending
July 18, 2025 / 6:02 AM

North Korea suspends foreign tourism to new beach resort

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea has suspended foreign tourism to its massive new Wonsan Kalma beach resort just weeks after the "world-class" facility's opening, a state-run tourism website announced. File Photo by KCNA/EPA
SEOUL, July 18 (UPI) -- Just weeks after opening a massive new beach resort, North Korea has banned foreign visitors from the self-proclaimed "world-class" facility, according to a state-run tourism promotion website.

"Foreign tourists are temporarily not accepted at the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist zone," a notice on the official DPR Korea Tour site said Wednesday. No explanation was given for the ban.

The information came in a post announcing the July 1 opening of the facility, which runs along 2.5 miles of beachfront and has a capacity for up to 20,000 guests. The tourist zone also boasts recreational facilities such as a water park, gym and concert hall.

When the Wonsan Kalma tourist area officially opened, North Korea promoted it as a destination for both domestic and foreign tourists. A small group of Russian guests visited last week, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un there.

"Our Korean friends have expressed interest in having more Russians at the wonderful resort of Wonsan and other resorts in the DPRK," Lavrov said at a press conference during his visit, using the official acronym for North Korea. "I have no doubt that this will happen."

The resort has long been a favored project of Kim, who oversaw its launch in 2014. It was initially slated to open in April 2019 but faced numerous setbacks, including international sanctions on materials.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month, the North Korean leader called the completion of the resort one of the country's "greatest successes this year" and said it would "play a leading role in establishing the tourist culture of the DPRK."

International tourism offers a rare chance for the sanctions-hit North to earn foreign currency, but visitors have been almost nonexistent since Pyongyang sealed its borders at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020.

Russian travelers were the first to return post-COVID as North Korean carrier Air Koryo resumed a route between Vladivostok in Russia's Far East and Pyongyang last year. On Monday, Russia's Transport Ministry announced that budget carrier Nordwind will begin operating direct service between Moscow and Pyongyang later this month.

In May, the United States extended its ban on travel by American citizens to North Korea for the ninth year in a row, citing "imminent danger" posed by any trips to the authoritarian state.

