July 17, 2025 / 4:04 PM

Wind chime market in Kawasaki, Japan, brings together art, color and sound

By Lisa Hornung
Various varieties of wind chimes are displayed during the opening day of the Wind Chimes Market "Furin-Ichi" at precincts of the Kawasaki Daishi Heikenji Temple in Kawasaki, Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan on Thursday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Various varieties of wind chimes are displayed during the opening day of the Wind Chimes Market "Furin-Ichi" at precincts of the Kawasaki Daishi Heikenji Temple in Kawasaki, Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan on Thursday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

July 17 (UPI) -- The sounds of thousands of wind chimes may or may not seem enjoyable. But the fūrin (wind chimes) at the Kawasaki Daishi Furin-Ichi Wind Chime Market are nothing like the chimes in your mom's backyard.

The annual chime market is happening now through July 21 at the Kawasaki Daishi Heikenji Temple in Kawasaki, Japan. This year is the 30th anniversary of the event, which began when a priest at the Buddhist temple had the idea to draw people to the city to enjoy the excitement of the market. As a head priest said: "We want visitors to hear the sound of wind chimes from all over Japan."

There are more than 800 types of chimes from all over the country for sale at the market. They are made of ceramics, glass, metal and more, and they each have a unique sound.

If you go, signal to everyone you expect only good vibes when you buy the temple's own chime: the Daruma Wind Chime for warding off evil.

Various varieties of wind chimes are displayed during the opening day of the Furin-Ichi wind chimes market at the Kawasaki Daishi Heikenji Temple in Kawasaki, Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan, on July 17, 2025. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

