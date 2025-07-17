Trending
World News
July 17, 2025 / 4:09 AM / Updated at 4:14 AM

Syria's president accuses Israel of 'trying to drag us into war'

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Syrians demonstrate to denounce the Israeli airstrikes and reject armed outlaw militias in Idlib, Syria, 16 July 2025. Photo by Mohammed Al Rifai/EPA
Syrians demonstrate to denounce the Israeli airstrikes and reject armed outlaw militias in Idlib, Syria, 16 July 2025. Photo by Mohammed Al Rifai/EPA

July 17 (UPI) -- Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, accused Israel on Thursday of "trying to drag us into war" after the Netanyahu government launched airstrikes on military forces in Damascus.

During a televised speech, al-Sharaa said Israel was "once again seeking to transform our blessed land into a theater of endless chaos" as well as "dismantle the unity of our people and weaken our ability to advance the path of reconstruction and progress."

"The Israeli entity is using every possible means to sow conflict and strife, ignoring the fact that Syrians, throughout their history, have rejected all forms of separation and partition," he said.

"Possessing great power does not necessarily mean achieving victory. A war can be started, but it is not easy to control its results."

Related

Al-Sharaa made the speech after Israel had continued to attack southern Syria for a third day on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Israeli military said it had struck the entrance of the Syrian military's headquarters in Damascus amid sectarian violence in the Druze province.

Israel has said the strikes were meant to protect the Syrian Arab Druze minority and to force al-Sharaa to withdraw his forces from the region, where there have been violent armed clashes between Druze, Bedouin and government forces.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 248 people have been killed in such clashes since Sunday.

"We are acting to save our Druze brothers and to eliminate the gangs of the regime," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said Wednesday in a statement.

al-Sharaa's speech comes after his military forces began to withdraw from the area following mediation talks involving the United States.

In a statement on social media on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said they have reached an agreement "on specific steps that will bring this troubling and horrifying situation to an end tonight."

"This will require all parties to deliver on the commitments they have made, and this is what we fully expect them to do."

During a press conference at the White House with President Donald Trump and Bahrain Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Rubio said the violence in southwest Syria stems from historic rivalries between the tribal groups.

"It led to an unfortunate situation and a misunderstanding, it looks like, between the Israeli side and the Syrian side," he said. "So, we've engaged with them all morning long and all night long with both sides. And we think we're on our way towards a real de-escalation and then hopefully get back on track in helping Syria build a country."

Latest Headlines

South Korea's top court acquits Samsung chief of fraud charges
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea's top court acquits Samsung chief of fraud charges
SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong on fraud charges after years of legal proceedings.
'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
World News // 17 hours ago
'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
July 16 (UPI) -- Icelandic authorities now say threats of wildfires have officials on "high" alert and that eruption fissures were bigger than scientists initially thought after Wednesday's eruption of the once-dormant Sundhnukur volcano
New software makes it easy for Chinese police to extract phone data
World News // 13 hours ago
New software makes it easy for Chinese police to extract phone data
July 16 (UPI) -- Mobile security company Lookout found a new malware/spyware system that Chinese police departments use to extract data from confiscated Android phones.
Chilean officials acknowledge organized crime infiltration in military
World News // 13 hours ago
Chilean officials acknowledge organized crime infiltration in military
July 16 (UPI) -- The discovery of drugs on Chilean military bases and vehicles has raised alarms about possible infiltration of drug trafficking networks into the armed forces.
Israel strikes Damascus hard in support of the Druze
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel strikes Damascus hard in support of the Druze
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 16 (UPI) -- Israel carried out heavy airstrikes in the heart of Damascus on Wednesday, hitting Syrian Defense Ministry headquarters and an area near the presidential palace.
Disappearances surge in Mexico during first half of year
World News // 15 hours ago
Disappearances surge in Mexico during first half of year
July 16 (UPI) -- Mexico recorded 7,399 missing persons cases in the first half of 2025, marking a nearly 18% increase from the same period last year, a monitoring group reports.
EU eyes defense spending boost in trillion-dollar budget
World News // 16 hours ago
EU eyes defense spending boost in trillion-dollar budget
July 16 (UPI) -- The European Commission advanced a $2.3 trillion budget proposal that would boost EU defense spending through the next three years.
At least two dozen people injured in Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
At least two dozen people injured in Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine
July 16 (UPI) -- Russian strikes on Ukraine overnight saw four regions targeted with hundreds of drones, injuring 24 people as Moscow extended a wave of large-scale attacks.
LG Group unveils next-generation hybrid AI model
World News // 19 hours ago
LG Group unveils next-generation hybrid AI model
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- LG Group, one of South Korea's major conglomerates, has unveiled a next-generation hybrid artificial intelligence model, in aiming to join the global AI race.
EU court denies Le Pen heirs' appeal to evade repaying misused funds
World News // 20 hours ago
EU court denies Le Pen heirs' appeal to evade repaying misused funds
July 16 (UPI) -- The General Court of the European Union ruled Wednesday that Jean-Marie Le Pen's daughters remain on the hook for more than $348,000 of his misused expenses.

Trending Stories

'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake reported in southern Alaska
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake reported in southern Alaska
Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug
Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug

Follow Us