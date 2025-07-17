U.N. report cites 'flagrant' violations by Russia and North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) walks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 17 to discuss a “special military operation” in Russia’s Kursk region. File Photo by North Korean Central News Agency/EPA

July 17 (UPI) -- Russian and North Korean officials violated U.N. resolutions regarding arms, troops and refined petroleum shipments throughout 2024 and beyond, a U.N. report says.

Evidence shows North Korea many times shipped arms and material to Russia, which trained North Korean troops for combat against Ukrainian forces, Seth Bailey, the U.S. State Department's director for Korean and Mongolian Affairs, told U.N. members on Thursday.

In exchange, Russia shipped refined petroleum products, military equipment and military technology to North Korea, Bailey said.

The actions by both nations violate U.N. resolutions, as outlined in a 29-page U.N. report compiled by its Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team and published on May 29.

The report focuses on illegal military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and says the "rapid expansion of military, political and economic cooperation' between the two nations has caused "ongoing flagrant violations" of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"Throughout 2024, North Korea and Russia engaged in myriad unlawful activities explicitly prohibited" by the United Nations, the report says.

The violations include the transfer of arms and material, including artillery, ballistic missiles and combat vehicles, from North Korea to Russia via sea, air and rail.

North Korea also sent troops to Russia, which the Russian military trained for direct support in its war against Ukraine, according to the report.

Russia also has shipped refined petroleum products to North Korea that "far exceed the yearly United Nations Security Council-mandated cap," with payments processed via banking relations between Russia and North Korea.

"These forms of unlawful cooperation between [North Korea]and Russia contributed to Moscow's ability to increase its missile attacks against Ukrainian cities, including targeted strikes against critical civilian infrastructure," the report says.

Russia's assistance has enabled North Korea to fund its military programs and continue developing its ballistic missiles program, which is banned by the United Nations.

North Korea also "gains first-hand experience in modern warfare in return for its military support to Russia against Ukraine," the report says.

Such military support includes the deployment of 11,000 North Korean troops to Russia since October.

"The official confirmation of North Korean military support to Russia by both governments in April 2025 suggests that, at least for the foreseeable future, North Korea and Russia intend to continue and further deepen their military cooperation in contravention of relevant UNSCRs," according to the report.

