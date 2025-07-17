Yuliia Svyrydenko confirmed as Ukraine's prime minister

Yulia Svyrydenko, seen here in Paris, France in March, was appointed as Ukraine's prime minister in July. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ

July 17 (UPI) -- Yuliia Svyrydenko is the new prime minister of Ukraine after being confirmed Thursday by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

In a press release, the Ukrainian government confirmed Svyrydenko's appointment, with 262 votes in favor. There were also 22 votes against, and 26 abstentions.

"It is a great honor for me to lead the government of Ukraine today," she said in an X post on Thursday. "My key goal is real, positive results that every Ukrainian will feel in daily life."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed that Svyrydenko become the country's prime minister on Monday as part of a broader government reshuffle.

Zelensky also installed the now former-Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as Ukraine's Minister of Defense and Herman Smetanin will lead Ukroboronprom, the Ukrainian Defense Industry.

He further announced Thursday that he has appointed the now-former Ukrainian Justice Minister Olga Stefanishyna as his Special Representative for the Development of Cooperation with the United States.

Zelensky posted to social media Thursday that "The government of Ukraine has been renewed," but it appears more changes are coming very soon.

"[Friday], we will continue with the reconfiguration of the security sector. On Monday, we will renew the Ukrainian diplomatic corps," Zelensky said. "I have also outlined the agenda for the next two meetings of the National Security and Defense Council. Every day must bring results for Ukraine."