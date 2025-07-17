Trending
World News
July 17, 2025 / 10:55 AM

Yuliia Svyrydenko confirmed as Ukraine's prime minister

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Yulia Svyrydenko, seen here in Paris, France in March, was appointed as Ukraine's prime minister in July. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ
Yulia Svyrydenko, seen here in Paris, France in March, was appointed as Ukraine's prime minister in July. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ

July 17 (UPI) -- Yuliia Svyrydenko is the new prime minister of Ukraine after being confirmed Thursday by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

In a press release, the Ukrainian government confirmed Svyrydenko's appointment, with 262 votes in favor. There were also 22 votes against, and 26 abstentions.

"It is a great honor for me to lead the government of Ukraine today," she said in an X post on Thursday. "My key goal is real, positive results that every Ukrainian will feel in daily life."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed that Svyrydenko become the country's prime minister on Monday as part of a broader government reshuffle.

Zelensky also installed the now former-Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as Ukraine's Minister of Defense and Herman Smetanin will lead Ukroboronprom, the Ukrainian Defense Industry.

He further announced Thursday that he has appointed the now-former Ukrainian Justice Minister Olga Stefanishyna as his Special Representative for the Development of Cooperation with the United States.

Zelensky posted to social media Thursday that "The government of Ukraine has been renewed," but it appears more changes are coming very soon.

"[Friday], we will continue with the reconfiguration of the security sector. On Monday, we will renew the Ukrainian diplomatic corps," Zelensky said. "I have also outlined the agenda for the next two meetings of the National Security and Defense Council. Every day must bring results for Ukraine."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Korea's OCI, Japan's Tokuyama build $435M polysilicon Malaysian factory
World News // 40 minutes ago
Korea's OCI, Japan's Tokuyama build $435M polysilicon Malaysian factory
SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- S. Korean chemical giant OCI Holdings said that subsidiary OCI TerraSus and Japan's Tokuyama would build a semiconductor-grade polysilicon factory in Malaysia.
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
World News // 34 minutes ago
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
July 17 (UPI) -- Tomorrowland music festival is still on after a fire destroyed the main stage, the festival announced on Thursday.
2 killed, priest among injured as Gaza catholic church 'shelled' by Israel
World News // 2 hours ago
2 killed, priest among injured as Gaza catholic church 'shelled' by Israel
July 17 (UPI) -- Two people were killed Thursday and a priest was among several people injured, four of them seriously, in what appeared to be an Israeli attack on Gaza's only Catholic church.
Couche-Tard withdraws proposal to acquire 7-eleven parent
World News // 2 hours ago
Couche-Tard withdraws proposal to acquire 7-eleven parent
July 17 (UPI) -- Canadian retailer Couche-Tard Inc has announced its withdrawal from its buyout proposal to acquire Seven and I Holdings Co for $47 billion on Thursday.
Dozens killed in Iraqi shopping mall fire
World News // 2 hours ago
Dozens killed in Iraqi shopping mall fire
July 17 (UPI) -- Several people are dead and an investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a five-story shopping mall in Iraq on Wednesday evening.
At least 3 killed, 27 injured in airstrike on Ukrainian shopping mall
World News // 4 hours ago
At least 3 killed, 27 injured in airstrike on Ukrainian shopping mall
July 17 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and 27 injured in the eastern Ukrainian province of Donetsk after a massive Russian bomb struck a shopping center and market.
South Korea's top court acquits Samsung chief of fraud charges
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea's top court acquits Samsung chief of fraud charges
SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong on fraud charges after years of legal proceedings.
Syria's president accuses Israel of 'trying to drag us into war'
World News // 7 hours ago
Syria's president accuses Israel of 'trying to drag us into war'
July 17 (UPI) -- Syria's interim president accused Israel on Thursday of "trying to drag us into war" after the Netanyahu government launched airstrikes in Damascus.
'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
World News // 23 hours ago
'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
July 16 (UPI) -- Icelandic authorities now say threats of wildfires have officials on "high" alert and that eruption fissures were bigger than scientists initially thought after Wednesday's eruption of the once-dormant Sundhnukur volcano
New software makes it easy for Chinese police to extract phone data
World News // 19 hours ago
New software makes it easy for Chinese police to extract phone data
July 16 (UPI) -- Mobile security company Lookout found a new malware/spyware system that Chinese police departments use to extract data from confiscated Android phones.

Trending Stories

Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug
Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug
'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake reported in southern Alaska
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake reported in southern Alaska
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes

Follow Us