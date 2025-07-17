Trending
Dozens killed in Iraqi shopping mall fire

By Ian Stark
Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City in September of 2024. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI.
July 17 (UPI) -- Several people are dead and an investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a five-story shopping mall in Iraq on Wednesday evening.

In a press release, the Iraqi Interior Ministry announced Thursday that 61 people died in the blaze, which occurred in a mall located in the city of Kut, in the province of Wasit.

The ministry reported that most of the victims "suffocated inside the bathrooms as a result of heavy smoke," and that 14 were so badly burned they remain unidentified.

However, 45 people were also rescued from the fire by civil defense teams.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani announced Thursday that he has directed the Minister of the Interior, Abdul Amir al-Shammari, to form an investigation committee.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry then announced Thursday the committee has been formed to "investigate the real causes of the fire, and identify the locations of the defect and the responsibility accurately and transparently."

The head of the Wasit security committee, Habib al-Badri, told the New York Times that the fire was caused by an electric malfunction, and that the situation was worsened by subpar building construction and an overwhelmed rescue service.

"There was a lack of emergency exits and emergency ladders and extinguishers," al-Badri said. "And unfortunately, the province was not prepared for such an incident."

Wasit Province Governor Mohammed al-Miyahi said Thursday that "we will not show leniency toward those who were directly or indirectly responsible for this incident, which is surrounded by suspicious circumstances."

