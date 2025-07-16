LG Group unveils next-generation hybrid AI model

LG Group has unveiled its own hybrid artificial intelligence model. Pictured is the company headquarters in Seoul. Photo courtesy of LG Group

SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- LG Group, one of South Korea's major conglomerates, has unveiled a next-generation hybrid artificial intelligence model, EXAONE 4.0, in aiming to join the global AI race along with powerhouses in the United States and China.

The Seoul-based group's unit, LG AI Research, said Tuesday that the new model integrates natural language processing capabilities with advanced reasoning skills, built on its large language model EXAONE Deep.

"It inherits the step-by-step, thought-based problem-solving approach that EXAONE Deep implemented, and advances its reasoning capabilities to excel even in challenging fields such as math, science and coding," the firm said in a statement.

"Starting with EXAONE 4.0, the free licensing previously granted for research and academic purposes has been extended to educational institutions," it added.

As a result, primary and secondary schools, as well as universities, will be allowed to use EXAONE 4.0 for educational purposes without prior approval. The model is available through Hugging Face, a global AI open-source platform, according to LG.

EXAONE 4.0 comes in two versions: one for experts and the other for the public.

LG said that the expert model has passed national qualification exams in six areas, such as qualifying for physician and dentist licenses. The lighter on-device version is designed to run independently without having to connect to external servers.

With the launch of EXAONE 4.0, LG could be poised to take on global AI leaders.

"Only a few corporations have come up with competitive hybrid AI models, including Anthropic of the U.S. and Alibaba of China," Sogang University Professor Yoon Seok-bin told UPI in a phone interview.

"LG was somewhat late in debuting its own hybrid AI model compared to its offshore rivals. But there is a long way to go in developing and refining AI technology. LG may yet be able to compete on the global stage," he saidOh, what is .