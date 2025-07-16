Trending
World News
July 16, 2025 / 9:49 AM

LG Group unveils next-generation hybrid AI model

By Tae-gyu Kim
Share with X
LG Group has unveiled its own hybrid artificial intelligence model. Pictured is the company headquarters in Seoul. Photo courtesy of LG Group
LG Group has unveiled its own hybrid artificial intelligence model. Pictured is the company headquarters in Seoul. Photo courtesy of LG Group

SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- LG Group, one of South Korea's major conglomerates, has unveiled a next-generation hybrid artificial intelligence model, EXAONE 4.0, in aiming to join the global AI race along with powerhouses in the United States and China.

The Seoul-based group's unit, LG AI Research, said Tuesday that the new model integrates natural language processing capabilities with advanced reasoning skills, built on its large language model EXAONE Deep.

"It inherits the step-by-step, thought-based problem-solving approach that EXAONE Deep implemented, and advances its reasoning capabilities to excel even in challenging fields such as math, science and coding," the firm said in a statement.

"Starting with EXAONE 4.0, the free licensing previously granted for research and academic purposes has been extended to educational institutions," it added.

Related

As a result, primary and secondary schools, as well as universities, will be allowed to use EXAONE 4.0 for educational purposes without prior approval. The model is available through Hugging Face, a global AI open-source platform, according to LG.

EXAONE 4.0 comes in two versions: one for experts and the other for the public.

LG said that the expert model has passed national qualification exams in six areas, such as qualifying for physician and dentist licenses. The lighter on-device version is designed to run independently without having to connect to external servers.

With the launch of EXAONE 4.0, LG could be poised to take on global AI leaders.

"Only a few corporations have come up with competitive hybrid AI models, including Anthropic of the U.S. and Alibaba of China," Sogang University Professor Yoon Seok-bin told UPI in a phone interview.

"LG was somewhat late in debuting its own hybrid AI model compared to its offshore rivals. But there is a long way to go in developing and refining AI technology. LG may yet be able to compete on the global stage," he saidOh, what is .

Latest Headlines

At least two dozen people injured in Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
At least two dozen people injured in Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine
July 16 (UPI) -- Russian strikes on Ukraine overnight saw four regions targeted with hundreds of drones, injuring 24 people as Moscow extended a wave of large-scale attacks.
EU court denies Le Pen heirs' appeal to evade repaying misused funds
World News // 1 hour ago
EU court denies Le Pen heirs' appeal to evade repaying misused funds
July 16 (UPI) -- The General Court of the European Union ruled Wednesday that Jean-Marie Le Pen's daughters remain on the hook for more than $348,000 of his misused expenses.
At least 20 killed in crush at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food hub
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 20 killed in crush at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food hub
July 16 (UPI) -- A deadly crush among a crowd fetching food from a site run by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation left 19 people dead and one person fatally stabbed.
South Korea summons Japanese defense attache over territorial claims
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea summons Japanese defense attache over territorial claims
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- South Korea summoned a Japanese attache to protest a territorial claim over disputed islands that Tokyo made in an annual white paper, Seoul's Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.
Australian murderer dies in prison while victim's body remains missing
World News // 6 hours ago
Australian murderer dies in prison while victim's body remains missing
July 16 (UPI) -- Bradley Murdoch, serving a life sentence for killing a British backpacker in 2001, has died in prison at the age of 67.
Unification Church's No. 2 executive draws scrutiny over bribery allegations
World News // 14 hours ago
Unification Church's No. 2 executive draws scrutiny over bribery allegations
July 15 (UPI) -- As South Korea's special prosecutor's office expands its investigation into the Unification Church's alleged political lobbying and financial misconduct, rising attention is turning to Won-joo Jung, deputy director of th
Pew: World's view of China, Xi improves slightly
World News // 16 hours ago
Pew: World's view of China, Xi improves slightly
July 15 (UPI) -- A new Pew survey is suggesting that global viewpoints on China may be trending in a slightly more positive direction for the communist nation.
Trump says 19% tariff deal reached with Indonesia
World News // 18 hours ago
Trump says 19% tariff deal reached with Indonesia
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that a trade deal with Indonesia was reached to set 19% tariffs on its U.S. exports.
48th UNESCO World Heritage summit scheduled in South Korea in 2026
World News // 17 hours ago
48th UNESCO World Heritage summit scheduled in South Korea in 2026
July 15 (UPI) -- South Korea will host its first U.N. World Heritage Convention summit in July 2026 after joining the convention in 1988, UNESCO announced on Tuesday.
Mercedes-Benz opens world's first Maybach brand center in South Korea
World News // 18 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz opens world's first Maybach brand center in South Korea
SEOUL, July 15 (UPI) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea has opened the world's first brand center for Maybach, the ultra-luxury line of the German automaker, in the southern part of Seoul.

Trending Stories

Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy

Follow Us