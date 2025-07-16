Australian murderer dies in prison while victim's body remains missing

An artists impression of Bradley John Murdoch made during court proceedings in Darwin, Monday 17 October 2005. Murdoch died overnight Tuesday, officials said. Photo by EPA

July 16 (UPI) -- Bradley Murdoch, the Australian mechanic serving a life sentence for killing a British backpacker in 2001, has died in prison at the age of 67 without ever revealing the location of his victim's body.

Murdoch, who had been diagnosed with terminal throat cancer in 2019, died Tuesday night in the palliative care unit at Alice Springs Hospital in Australia's Northern Territory, a correctional department spokesperson confirmed to Australia's Nine News national service.

His family confirmed his passing in a statement Wednesday.

"To many, Bradley Murdoch is known only for the events that led to his conviction in 2005 for the murder of British backpacker Peter Falconio, a crime for which he has always denied responsibility from his arrest until his death. But to those who truly knew him, he was much more than the headlines," they said.

"When given the opportunity, Bradley was a devoted father, father-in-law and proud Poppy who never missed a chance to brag about his grandchildren."

Murdoch was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in December 2005 for killing Falconio and assaulting Falconio's girlfriend, Joanne Lees.

The couple were in Australia on an extended trip in 2001 when Falconio was killed.

Lees testified they were driving on a Northern Territory highway when Murdoch flagged them to pull over. She said she heard gunshots and was then tied up and held hostage, until she was able to escape.

DNA evidence found in Falconio's van and on Lees' T-shirt connected Murdoch to the crime.

However, Falconio's body has never been found. Following his conviction, Lees pleaded for him to reveal where her boyfriend's body was.

"It's deeply regrettable that Murdoch has died without, as far as we are aware, ever disclosing the location of Peter Falconio's remains," a Wednesday statement from the Northern Territory Police Force read.

"His silence has denied the Falconio family the closure they have so long deserved."

A reward of up to $336,000 has been offered for information that leads to the discovery of Falconio's remains.