Trending
World News
July 16, 2025 / 4:50 AM

Australian murderer dies in prison while victim's body remains missing

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
An artists impression of Bradley John Murdoch made during court proceedings in Darwin, Monday 17 October 2005. Murdoch died overnight Tuesday, officials said. Photo by EPA
An artists impression of Bradley John Murdoch made during court proceedings in Darwin, Monday 17 October 2005. Murdoch died overnight Tuesday, officials said. Photo by EPA

July 16 (UPI) -- Bradley Murdoch, the Australian mechanic serving a life sentence for killing a British backpacker in 2001, has died in prison at the age of 67 without ever revealing the location of his victim's body.

Murdoch, who had been diagnosed with terminal throat cancer in 2019, died Tuesday night in the palliative care unit at Alice Springs Hospital in Australia's Northern Territory, a correctional department spokesperson confirmed to Australia's Nine News national service.

His family confirmed his passing in a statement Wednesday.

"To many, Bradley Murdoch is known only for the events that led to his conviction in 2005 for the murder of British backpacker Peter Falconio, a crime for which he has always denied responsibility from his arrest until his death. But to those who truly knew him, he was much more than the headlines," they said.

Related

"When given the opportunity, Bradley was a devoted father, father-in-law and proud Poppy who never missed a chance to brag about his grandchildren."

Murdoch was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in December 2005 for killing Falconio and assaulting Falconio's girlfriend, Joanne Lees.

The couple were in Australia on an extended trip in 2001 when Falconio was killed.

Lees testified they were driving on a Northern Territory highway when Murdoch flagged them to pull over. She said she heard gunshots and was then tied up and held hostage, until she was able to escape.

DNA evidence found in Falconio's van and on Lees' T-shirt connected Murdoch to the crime.

However, Falconio's body has never been found. Following his conviction, Lees pleaded for him to reveal where her boyfriend's body was.

"It's deeply regrettable that Murdoch has died without, as far as we are aware, ever disclosing the location of Peter Falconio's remains," a Wednesday statement from the Northern Territory Police Force read.

"His silence has denied the Falconio family the closure they have so long deserved."

A reward of up to $336,000 has been offered for information that leads to the discovery of Falconio's remains.

Latest Headlines

Unification Church's No. 2 executive draws scrutiny over bribery allegations
World News // 7 hours ago
Unification Church's No. 2 executive draws scrutiny over bribery allegations
July 15 (UPI) -- As South Korea's special prosecutor's office expands its investigation into the Unification Church's alleged political lobbying and financial misconduct, rising attention is turning to Won-joo Jung, deputy director of th
Pew: World's view of China, Xi improves slightly
World News // 10 hours ago
Pew: World's view of China, Xi improves slightly
July 15 (UPI) -- A new Pew survey is suggesting that global viewpoints on China may be trending in a slightly more positive direction for the communist nation.
Trump says 19% tariff deal reached with Indonesia
World News // 12 hours ago
Trump says 19% tariff deal reached with Indonesia
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that a trade deal with Indonesia was reached to set 19% tariffs on its U.S. exports.
48th UNESCO World Heritage summit scheduled in South Korea in 2026
World News // 11 hours ago
48th UNESCO World Heritage summit scheduled in South Korea in 2026
July 15 (UPI) -- South Korea will host its first U.N. World Heritage Convention summit in July 2026 after joining the convention in 1988, UNESCO announced on Tuesday.
Mercedes-Benz opens world's first Maybach brand center in South Korea
World News // 12 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz opens world's first Maybach brand center in South Korea
SEOUL, July 15 (UPI) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea has opened the world's first brand center for Maybach, the ultra-luxury line of the German automaker, in the southern part of Seoul.
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
World News // 13 hours ago
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
July 15 (UPI) -- An $8 billion ultra-luxury Las Vegas Sands property in Singapore has executives saying the soon-to-be constructed resort will "redefine industry standards" and expand the regional footprint of the small island nation.
Australian PM Albanese meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing
World News // 20 hours ago
Australian PM Albanese meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing
July 15 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday in Beijing as part of a nearly week-long trip intended to strengthen ties between the two nations.
Secret plan resettles thousands of Afghans in Britain after data leak
World News // 16 hours ago
Secret plan resettles thousands of Afghans in Britain after data leak
July 15 (UPI) -- Thousands of Afghans were relocated to Britain in a secret government scheme after a data breach of nearly 100,000 refugee applicants via Afghanistan following the Taliban's 2021 seizure of power.
Israeli strikes hit eastern Lebanon, kill 12 people
World News // 16 hours ago
Israeli strikes hit eastern Lebanon, kill 12 people
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 15 (UPI) -- Twelve people, including five Hezbollah fighters, were killed and eight others wounded Tuesday in Israeli strikes on the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, security sources and the official news agency reported.
Amazon deforestation worsens in Brazil, Peru, data show
World News // 17 hours ago
Amazon deforestation worsens in Brazil, Peru, data show
July 15 (UPI) -- The Amazon rainforest -- considered one of the world's most important climate regulators - continues to face serious threats in 2025.

Trending Stories

Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches

Follow Us