Trending
World News
July 16, 2025 / 9:37 AM

EU court denies Le Pen heirs' appeal to evade repaying misused funds

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The General Court of the European Union on Wednesday ruled that Jean-Marie Le Pen's daughters must pay back misused funds to the European Parliament. File Photo by Photo William Alix/UPI
The General Court of the European Union on Wednesday ruled that Jean-Marie Le Pen's daughters must pay back misused funds to the European Parliament. File Photo by Photo William Alix/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- The General Court of the European Union ruled Wednesday that Jean-Marie Le Pen's daughters remain on the hook for more than $348,000 of his misused expenses.

The Court's judgement stated that an appeal by former European Parliament member Jean-Marie Le Pen's daughters was denied because "no evidence of use of the appropriations in accordance with the applicable regulations has been provided."

The "appropriations" refers to money allegedly used illegally by Jean-Marie Le Pen during the 2009-2014 European parliamentary term.

Le Pen had used the funds under the Parliament's budget line 400, which covers "the administrative and operational expenditure" of parliamentary expenses.

Related

However, Le Pen instead purportedly put the funding toward personal expenses and was fined around $371,000 by the European Parliament in 2016, who then started in May of that year to withhold over $8000 monthly from him.

Le Pen died in January, and his daughters sought to annul the EU's decision to recover their father's expenses from them, and instead have their debt canceled and paid for by the Parliament.

Nonetheless, the court decided that since Le Pen never "demonstrated that the costs for which he had requested to be covered from the appropriations allocated under Parliament's budget line 400 were in accordance with the regulations relating to this budget line," that the money must be recovered.

In a press release, the Court said Wednesday that it "holds that the procedure which led the Parliament to adopt the recovery decision and to issue the debit note is not contrary to the principles of legal certainty and the protection of legitimate expectations."

Latest Headlines

At least 20 killed in crush at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food hub
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 20 killed in crush at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food hub
July 16 (UPI) -- A deadly crush among a crowd fetching food from a site run by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation left 19 people dead and one person fatally stabbed.
South Korea summons Japanese defense attache over territorial claims
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korea summons Japanese defense attache over territorial claims
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- South Korea summoned a Japanese attache to protest a territorial claim over disputed islands that Tokyo made in an annual white paper, Seoul's Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.
Australian murderer dies in prison while victim's body remains missing
World News // 4 hours ago
Australian murderer dies in prison while victim's body remains missing
July 16 (UPI) -- Bradley Murdoch, serving a life sentence for killing a British backpacker in 2001, has died in prison at the age of 67.
Unification Church's No. 2 executive draws scrutiny over bribery allegations
World News // 12 hours ago
Unification Church's No. 2 executive draws scrutiny over bribery allegations
July 15 (UPI) -- As South Korea's special prosecutor's office expands its investigation into the Unification Church's alleged political lobbying and financial misconduct, rising attention is turning to Won-joo Jung, deputy director of th
Pew: World's view of China, Xi improves slightly
World News // 15 hours ago
Pew: World's view of China, Xi improves slightly
July 15 (UPI) -- A new Pew survey is suggesting that global viewpoints on China may be trending in a slightly more positive direction for the communist nation.
Trump says 19% tariff deal reached with Indonesia
World News // 16 hours ago
Trump says 19% tariff deal reached with Indonesia
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that a trade deal with Indonesia was reached to set 19% tariffs on its U.S. exports.
48th UNESCO World Heritage summit scheduled in South Korea in 2026
World News // 16 hours ago
48th UNESCO World Heritage summit scheduled in South Korea in 2026
July 15 (UPI) -- South Korea will host its first U.N. World Heritage Convention summit in July 2026 after joining the convention in 1988, UNESCO announced on Tuesday.
Mercedes-Benz opens world's first Maybach brand center in South Korea
World News // 16 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz opens world's first Maybach brand center in South Korea
SEOUL, July 15 (UPI) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea has opened the world's first brand center for Maybach, the ultra-luxury line of the German automaker, in the southern part of Seoul.
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
World News // 17 hours ago
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
July 15 (UPI) -- An $8 billion ultra-luxury Las Vegas Sands property in Singapore has executives saying the soon-to-be constructed resort will "redefine industry standards" and expand the regional footprint of the small island nation.
Australian PM Albanese meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing
World News // 1 day ago
Australian PM Albanese meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing
July 15 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday in Beijing as part of a nearly week-long trip intended to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Trending Stories

Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead

Follow Us