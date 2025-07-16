Trending
World News
July 16, 2025 / 12:50 PM

EU eyes defense spending boost in trillion-dollar budget

By Chris Benson
Share with X
"It is a budget that matches Europe's ambition, that confronts Europe's challenges and that strengthens our independence," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (pictured May 2023 in Japan) said Wednesday on the EU's new trillion-dollar budget proposal that seeks to boost Europe's defense spending. File Photo by G7 Hiroshima Summit/UPI
"It is a budget that matches Europe's ambition, that confronts Europe's challenges and that strengthens our independence," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (pictured May 2023 in Japan) said Wednesday on the EU's new trillion-dollar budget proposal that seeks to boost Europe's defense spending. File Photo by G7 Hiroshima Summit/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Wednesday advanced a trillion-dollar budget proposal that would boost EU defense spending by billions through the next three years.

The $2.31 trillion proposal would see roughly 35% go to climate and biodiversity projects with the overall budget framework amounting to around 1.26% of the European Union's average gross national income.

"It is a budget that matches Europe's ambition, that confronts Europe's challenges and that strengthens our independence," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a press briefing.

The chief of the EU's executive arm said it would allocate more than $152 billion for space and defense spending in a fivefold increase from current EU spending levels.

Related

Von der Leyen called the budget "larger, smarter and sharper."

If approved, individual contributions by member EU states would remain unchanged as EU leaders look to at least five new streams of revenue to cover costs.

"This is a budget for the realities of today, as well as the challenges of tomorrow," von der Leyen added.

The European Union is looking to slap new taxes on tobacco items, non-collected e-waste and corporate contributions by companies generating an annual average of 6.8 billion euros, or more than $7 billion.

But some member nations have reservations, such as the Netherlands, France and Germany.

In March, German lawmakers eliminated a debt restriction on its national budget to allow Germany's federal government a greater borrowing capacity in order to approve a massive defense spending plan.

It's "too high" of a proposal and the EU needs to focus on how its existing funds can be better spent, Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen argued on Wednesday in a statement.

Meanwhile, it could still see changes in as the budget process plays out with final approval required by the 27 EU states and European Parliament.

Latest Headlines

Israel strikes Damascus hard in support of the Druze
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel strikes Damascus hard in support of the Druze
BEITRU, Lebanon, July 16 (UPI) -- Israel carried out heavy airstrikes in the heart of Damascus om Wednesday, hitting Syrian Defense Ministry headquarters and an area near the presidential palace.
Disappearances surge in Mexico during first half of year
World News // 36 minutes ago
Disappearances surge in Mexico during first half of year
July 16 (UPI) -- Mexico recorded 7,399 missing persons cases in the first half of 2025, marking a nearly 18% increase from the same period last year, a monitoring group reports.
Iceland's once dormant Sundhnukur volcano erupts
World News // 2 hours ago
Iceland's once dormant Sundhnukur volcano erupts
July 16 (UPI) -- A volcano once dormant in southwest Iceland erupted Wednesday for the 12th time in four years as nearby resort towns were evacuated as a safety precaution.
At least two dozen people injured in Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
At least two dozen people injured in Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine
July 16 (UPI) -- Russian strikes on Ukraine overnight saw four regions targeted with hundreds of drones, injuring 24 people as Moscow extended a wave of large-scale attacks.
LG Group unveils next-generation hybrid AI model
World News // 4 hours ago
LG Group unveils next-generation hybrid AI model
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- LG Group, one of South Korea's major conglomerates, has unveiled a next-generation hybrid artificial intelligence model, in aiming to join the global AI race.
EU court denies Le Pen heirs' appeal to evade repaying misused funds
World News // 4 hours ago
EU court denies Le Pen heirs' appeal to evade repaying misused funds
July 16 (UPI) -- The General Court of the European Union ruled Wednesday that Jean-Marie Le Pen's daughters remain on the hook for more than $348,000 of his misused expenses.
At least 20 killed in crush at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food hub
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 20 killed in crush at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food hub
July 16 (UPI) -- A deadly crush among a crowd fetching food from a site run by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation left 19 people dead and one person fatally stabbed.
South Korea summons Japanese defense attache over territorial claims
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korea summons Japanese defense attache over territorial claims
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- South Korea summoned a Japanese attache to protest a territorial claim over disputed islands that Tokyo made in an annual white paper, Seoul's Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.
Australian murderer dies in prison while victim's body remains missing
World News // 9 hours ago
Australian murderer dies in prison while victim's body remains missing
July 16 (UPI) -- Bradley Murdoch, serving a life sentence for killing a British backpacker in 2001, has died in prison at the age of 67.
Unification Church's No. 2 executive draws scrutiny over bribery allegations
World News // 17 hours ago
Unification Church's No. 2 executive draws scrutiny over bribery allegations
July 15 (UPI) -- As South Korea's special prosecutor's office expands its investigation into the Unification Church's alleged political lobbying and financial misconduct, rising attention is turning to Won-joo Jung, deputy director of th

Trending Stories

Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy

Follow Us