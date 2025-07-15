Mercedes-Benz opens world's first Maybach brand center in South Korea

The Maybach brand center has opened in southern Seoul. Photo courtesy of HS Hyosung The Class

SEOUL, July 15 (UPI) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea has opened the world's first brand center for Maybach, the ultra-luxury line of the German automaker, in southern Seoul to capture more market share here.

Mercedes-Benz Korea said that access to the five-story building would be limited to customers with reservations, and they would be able to enjoy personalized services from product experts and sales consultants.

Mercedes-Maybach vehicles typically start about $200,000 and can increase to beyond $300,000, depending on the model and features.

On top of the showroom, the Maybach Brand Center will house a studio in which visitors can select details, including the vehicle's exterior and interior, as well as decorative features.

Mercedes-Benz's local partner, HS Hyosung The Class, will run the facility, which opened Monday.

"From the moment a guest arrives until they depart, a dedicated sales representative and personal service escort are assigned to deliver a meticulously tailored, one-on-one experience," HS Hyosung The Class CEO Roh Jae-bong said in a statement.

For Mercedes-Benz, South Korea is one of its top five markets worldwide. During the first six months of this year, the carmaker sold 32,562 units in Korea, up 8.5% from a year before, according to local business tracker Carisyou.

The country is also a major market for Maybach. Mercedes-Benz Korea noted that more than 10,000 Korean customers have purchased Maybach models over the past two decades since the brand's debut here in 2004.

Last year, Korea was Maybach's third-largest market with sales of 1,363 units, following the United States and China. In 2023, the figure was a record-high of 2,596.

"The opening of the new brand center is a clear indication of Maybach's commitment to the Korean market," Daelim University automotive professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI in a phone interview.

"Korea is also a significant place for other premium brands, including Lamborghini and Porsche. That's why top executives of premium carmakers visit the country so frequently," he added.