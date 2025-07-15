Tesla makes Model Y available in India for first time

Telsa entered into India’s market with its electric SUV the Model Y, on Tuesday. File Photo courtesy of Tesla

July 15 (UPI) -- Tesla entered India's market for the first time on Monday, making its Model Y SUV available and opening its first showroom in the nation.

The SUV is going to have a starting price of $68,000 with a self-driving add-on for $7,000. Customers can order the SUV for registration by paying a deposit of around $260 starting on Tuesday.

The company opened a showroom in Mumbai. Additionally, it plans to set up experience centers, service centers, delivery systems, charging stations, and logistic hubs throughout the country, according to a report.

Tesla's high price in India is due to its 70% tariff on EV Imports and about 30% luxury tax. Experts said that due to these high prices, Tesla will not be competing with local EV Companies instead, its competition will be in the premium automotive market.

"I won't say that these prices are completely out of range because you will find buyers in India for all price points," Vivek Vaidya, global client leader for mobility at research firm Frost & Sullivan, said. "The question is whether they are going to threaten the mass market. The answer to that is no because the most popular selling cars probably sell at one-tenth of this price."'

According to government data, India is the fourth largest automotive market with nearly 6 million vehicles made yearly and plans to have 30% of its automotive sales to be electric by 2030.