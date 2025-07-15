Trending
World News
July 15, 2025 / 9:45 AM

Tesla makes Model Y available in India for first time

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Telsa entered into India’s market with its electric SUV the Model Y, on Tuesday. File Photo courtesy of Tesla
Telsa entered into India’s market with its electric SUV the Model Y, on Tuesday. File Photo courtesy of Tesla

July 15 (UPI) -- Tesla entered India's market for the first time on Monday, making its Model Y SUV available and opening its first showroom in the nation.

The SUV is going to have a starting price of $68,000 with a self-driving add-on for $7,000. Customers can order the SUV for registration by paying a deposit of around $260 starting on Tuesday.

The company opened a showroom in Mumbai. Additionally, it plans to set up experience centers, service centers, delivery systems, charging stations, and logistic hubs throughout the country, according to a report.

Tesla's high price in India is due to its 70% tariff on EV Imports and about 30% luxury tax. Experts said that due to these high prices, Tesla will not be competing with local EV Companies instead, its competition will be in the premium automotive market.

"I won't say that these prices are completely out of range because you will find buyers in India for all price points," Vivek Vaidya, global client leader for mobility at research firm Frost & Sullivan, said. "The question is whether they are going to threaten the mass market. The answer to that is no because the most popular selling cars probably sell at one-tenth of this price."'

According to government data, India is the fourth largest automotive market with nearly 6 million vehicles made yearly and plans to have 30% of its automotive sales to be electric by 2030.

Read More

Latest Headlines

India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches
World News // 44 minutes ago
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches
July 15 (UPI) -- Domestic Indian airlines were ordered to carry out inspections of fuel switches on Boeing aircraft in their fleets by the country's aviation regulator in the wake of last month's deadly Air India crash.
Chinese economy bucks looming trade war to post Q2 GDP growth of 5.2%
World News // 2 hours ago
Chinese economy bucks looming trade war to post Q2 GDP growth of 5.2%
July 15 (UPI) -- Looming U.S. tariffs, together with a real estate market slump feeding into weakening consumer confidence, saw China's GDP growth slow in the second quarter.
Australian PM Albanese meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing
World News // 1 hour ago
Australian PM Albanese meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing
July 15 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday in Beijing as part of a nearly week-long trip intended to strengthen ties between the two nations.
Direct flights between Pyongyang and Moscow to begin this month
World News // 5 hours ago
Direct flights between Pyongyang and Moscow to begin this month
SEOUL, July 15 (UPI) -- North Korea and Russia will begin operating direct flight service linking their capital cities of Pyongyang and Moscow later this month, Russia's Transport Ministry announced.
Proposed U.S. tariffs could cut Brazil's GDP by as much as 0.8%
World News // 18 hours ago
Proposed U.S. tariffs could cut Brazil's GDP by as much as 0.8%
July 14 (UPI) -- The 50% tariffs proposed by Donald Trump could cut Brazil's gross domestic product by between 0.3 and 0.8 percentage points in 2025, according to Brazilian economists and consulting firms.
France celebrates Bastille Day with troops, tanks, aircraft, fireworks
World News // 19 hours ago
France celebrates Bastille Day with troops, tanks, aircraft, fireworks
July 14 (UPI) -- France on Monday celebrated Bastille Day with the nation's biggest holiday in the air and on the ground.
World's oldest leader seeks re-election to extend Cameroon's 43-year regime
World News // 19 hours ago
World's oldest leader seeks re-election to extend Cameroon's 43-year regime
July 14 (UPI) -- Cameroon's President Paul Biya, the world's oldest head of state, says he will again run for re-election in the country's October election as he seeks to extend a 43-year grip on power.
Zelensky suggests new Ukrainian prime minister
World News // 22 hours ago
Zelensky suggests new Ukrainian prime minister
July 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday proposed a new Ukrainian prime minister as part of a broader government reshuffle.
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges
World News // 22 hours ago
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges
July 14 (UPI) -- Paraguay ended the first half of the year with strong macroeconomic indicators, ranking among the top performers in Latin America.
Four confirmed dead in crash at London Southend Airport
World News // 23 hours ago
Four confirmed dead in crash at London Southend Airport
July 14 (UPI) -- London Southend Airport in Essex remains closed Monday following a plane crash Sunday that left four people dead.

Trending Stories

U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges

Follow Us