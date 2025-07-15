Trending
World News
July 15, 2025 / 7:48 AM

Chinese economy bucks looming trade war to post Q2 GDP growth of 5.2%

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
The Chinese central statistics bureau said Tuesday that China's economy slowed slightly in the second quarter but "withstood pressures and made steady improvement" despite challenges including tariffs, an ailing property market slump and a sluggish global economy. File Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/UPI
The Chinese central statistics bureau said Tuesday that China's economy slowed slightly in the second quarter but "withstood pressures and made steady improvement" despite challenges including tariffs, an ailing property market slump and a sluggish global economy. File Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/UPI

July 15 (UPI) -- China's economy slowed in the second quarter but bucked expectations of a larger slowdown in the face of U.S. tariffs, a property market slump and a sluggish global economy, official figures out Tuesday show.

Annual GDP growth came in at 5.2% in the April to June quarter compared with 5.4% in the first quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said in its latest bulletin on the national economy.

"The national economy withstood pressure and made steady improvement despite challenges. Production and demand grew steadily, employment was generally stable, household income continued to increase, new growth drivers witnessed robust development and high-quality development made new strides," the bureau said.

The economic performance was bolstered by strong industrial output growth of 6.4%, led by manufacturing and mining. Production of 3D printing devices, electric vehicles and industrial robots, in particular, posted huge year-on-year growth of 43.1%, 36.2% and 35.6%, respectively.

Industrial growth accelerated toward the end of the quarter, jumping to 6.8% in June compared with 5.3% in June 2024, and up 0.50% from May.

The services sector was another bright spot for the world's second-largest economy with industries including software and IT services, transport and finance all recording stronger than average growth

Annual retail sales growth, however, slowed to 4.8% in June compared with 6.4% in May.

The country's crisis-hit real estate sector, which accounts for as much as a quarter of GDP, remained under pressure with a slump in investment deepening, down more than 11% compared with just over 10% in the same period in 2024.

Standard Chartered economist Shuang Ding said the Chinese economy may not prove as resilient in the second half of the year as it had been thus far in 2025 due to an uplift from efforts to get goods to the United States ahead of the imposition of tariffs, as well as economic stimulus from the government in Beijing.

"There will be some headwinds. Higher tariffs will take a toll on China's exports," Ding told the Financial Times.

Chinese exporters may have seized on a window of opportunity provided by a series of pauses by the Trump administration in implementing reciprocal tariffs announced April 2 to get as much product stateside before the ax falls.

However, China's previously heavily U.S.-dependent economy may already have adapted to the post-trade tariffs reality with the proportion of U.S. trade accounted for by China falling to 5.9% in May, its lowest level since 2002, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures.

Analysis of the figures by Forbes Magazine found U.S. imports from China fell almost 28% in the first five months of the year compared with the same period in 2018, but that there was a corresponding jump in imports from the rest of the world of more 47%.

China has gone from being the United States' largest trading partner to its third, behind Mexico and Canada.

The huge drop may signal a wholesale effort by Chinese manufacturers to shift operations elsewhere to avoid the impending trade tariffs on China -- or simply an acceleration to triple-digit levels of imports from countries like Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea and Mexico that was happening anyway.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Australian PM Albanese meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing
World News // 13 minutes ago
Australian PM Albanese meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing
July 15 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday in Beijing as part of a nearly week-long trip intended to strengthen ties between the two nations.
Direct flights between Pyongyang and Moscow to begin this month
World News // 3 hours ago
Direct flights between Pyongyang and Moscow to begin this month
SEOUL, July 15 (UPI) -- North Korea and Russia will begin operating direct flight service linking their capital cities of Pyongyang and Moscow later this month, Russia's Transport Ministry announced.
Proposed U.S. tariffs could cut Brazil's GDP by as much as 0.8%
World News // 16 hours ago
Proposed U.S. tariffs could cut Brazil's GDP by as much as 0.8%
July 14 (UPI) -- The 50% tariffs proposed by Donald Trump could cut Brazil's gross domestic product by between 0.3 and 0.8 percentage points in 2025, according to Brazilian economists and consulting firms.
France celebrates Bastille Day with troops, tanks, aircraft, fireworks
World News // 17 hours ago
France celebrates Bastille Day with troops, tanks, aircraft, fireworks
July 14 (UPI) -- France on Monday celebrated Bastille Day with the nation's biggest holiday in the air and on the ground.
World's oldest leader seeks re-election to extend Cameroon's 43-year regime
World News // 18 hours ago
World's oldest leader seeks re-election to extend Cameroon's 43-year regime
July 14 (UPI) -- Cameroon's President Paul Biya, the world's oldest head of state, says he will again run for re-election in the country's October election as he seeks to extend a 43-year grip on power.
Zelensky suggests new Ukrainian prime minister
World News // 20 hours ago
Zelensky suggests new Ukrainian prime minister
July 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday proposed a new Ukrainian prime minister as part of a broader government reshuffle.
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges
World News // 21 hours ago
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges
July 14 (UPI) -- Paraguay ended the first half of the year with strong macroeconomic indicators, ranking among the top performers in Latin America.
Four confirmed dead in crash at London Southend Airport
World News // 22 hours ago
Four confirmed dead in crash at London Southend Airport
July 14 (UPI) -- London Southend Airport in Essex remains closed Monday following a plane crash Sunday that left four people dead.
Air India CEO: Mechanical, maintenance issues played no part in crash
World News // 23 hours ago
Air India CEO: Mechanical, maintenance issues played no part in crash
July 14 (UPI) -- The CEO of Air India sought to draw a line under rife speculation around the cause of last month's air disaster in Ahmedebad, saying the preliminary investigation had ruled out a mechanical cause for the crash.
King Charles III to host Trump on 2-day state visit in September
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III to host Trump on 2-day state visit in September
July 14 (UPI) -- Dates for President Donald Trump's second full state visit to Britain were confirmed for Sept. 17 through Sept. 19 at Windsor Castle, where the royal family will host him and First Lady Melania Trump.

Trending Stories

U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges

Follow Us