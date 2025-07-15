Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury

When finished, the vast 55-story Las Vegas Sands property in Singapore will hold 570 luxury hotel suites, a casino, shopping, spa and wellness stops, 20,000 feet of meeting and convention space and a 15,000-seat entertainment arena, along with restaurants with incredible views. Image courtesy of Safdie Architects and Marina Bay Sands

July 15 (UPI) -- An $8 billion ultra-luxury Las Vegas Sands property in Singapore has its owners saying the soon-to-be constructed resort will "redefine industry standards" and expand the regional footprint of the small island nation.

On Tuesday, officials broke ground on the future luxury entertainment destination with both Singapore government and Las Vegas Sands representatives present to witness.

"This is going to be the most luxurious and high-serviced hotel in the world," company President and COO Patrick Dumont told The Straits Times on Monday ahead of the ceremony.

It's slated for completion by 2030 and officials hope to open by 2031.

More than 200 guests attended Tuesday's groundbreaking, including Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and company co-founder Miriam Adelson. Native artist Jasmine Sokko and Canadian singer-songwriter Henry Lau entertained guests.

The vast 55-story complex will hold 570 luxury hotel suites, a casino, shopping, spa and wellness stops, 20,000 feet of meeting and convention space and a 15,000-seat entertainment arena. The state-of-the-art arena is designed by Populous, the same global firm that curated the Sphere in Las Vegas and London's O2 Arena in Britain.

Dumont added that Singapore was an "incredibly desirable" location to Las Vegas Sands, which is the parent company of Marina Bay Sands.

According to the company, the new resort will "push boundaries."

"We have every intention of delivering a product that will be the envy of the hospitality industry and ushers in a new era of luxury tourism in Singapore," Robert Goldstein, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands, said Tuesday.

The design is being lead by Moshe Safdie of Safdie Architects, the same firm behind the design of the Marina Bay Sands properties.

