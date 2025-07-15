Trending
World News
July 15, 2025 / 5:32 AM

Direct flights between Pyongyang and Moscow to begin this month

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
Russian airline Nordwind will begin direct service between Moscow and North Korean capital Pyongyang later this month, Russia's Transport Ministry announced. Ties between the two countries have grown closer since a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) last year. File Kremlin Pool Photo by Vladimir Smirnov/Sputnik/EPA-EFE
Russian airline Nordwind will begin direct service between Moscow and North Korean capital Pyongyang later this month, Russia's Transport Ministry announced. Ties between the two countries have grown closer since a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) last year. File Kremlin Pool Photo by Vladimir Smirnov/Sputnik/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, July 15 (UPI) -- North Korea and Russia will begin operating direct flight service linking their capital cities of Pyongyang and Moscow later this month, Russia's Transport Ministry announced.

Nordwind Airlines, a Russian budget carrier, will begin direct flights between the two cities on July 27, the ministry said Monday night on its Telegram channel. Travel time will be about eight hours.

"For the first time, the capitals of Russia and the DPRK will be connected by direct flights," the ministry said, using the official acronym for North Korea.

"Further flights will be operated once a month -- to create sustainable demand and load flights," the ministry added.

Related

Currently, the only direct flights between the two countries are operated by North Korea's Air Koryo, connecting Pyongyang with Vladivostok in Russia's Far East.

The announcement comes amid growing military and economic ties between Russia and North Korea, highlighted by Pyongyang supplying troops and weapons to Moscow for its war against Ukraine.

North Korea has gradually begun opening up to international tourism after sealing its borders at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020. So far, foreign visitors have come almost exclusively from Russia.

Russian travelers were the first to return to North Korea post-COVID on the Pyongyang-Vladivostok Air Koryo route early last year. Direct rail service between Pyongyang and Moscow also resumed in June after a five-year suspension.

Last week, the North welcomed around 10 Russian guests -- including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov -- to its sprawling new beach resort on the east coast, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday.

The Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area runs along 2.5 miles of beachfront and has a capacity for up to 20,000 guests. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the completion of the resort one of the country's "greatest successes this year" and said it would "play a leading role in establishing the tourist culture of the DPRK."

Launched in 2014, the Wonsan project was initially slated to open in April 2019 but faced numerous setbacks, including international sanctions on materials and COVID-19 pandemic closures.

During his visit to Wonsan last week, Lavrov said that Russia also plans to restore maritime passenger routes between the two countries.

"Our Korean friends have expressed interest in having more Russians at the wonderful resort of Wonsan and other resorts in the DPRK," Lavrov said at a press conference. "I have no doubt that this will happen."

Latest Headlines

Proposed U.S. tariffs could cut Brazil's GDP by as much as 0.8%
World News // 13 hours ago
Proposed U.S. tariffs could cut Brazil's GDP by as much as 0.8%
July 14 (UPI) -- The 50% tariffs proposed by Donald Trump could cut Brazil's gross domestic product by between 0.3 and 0.8 percentage points in 2025, according to Brazilian economists and consulting firms.
France celebrates Bastille Day with troops, tanks, aircraft, fireworks
World News // 14 hours ago
France celebrates Bastille Day with troops, tanks, aircraft, fireworks
July 14 (UPI) -- France on Monday celebrated Bastille Day with the nation's biggest holiday in the air and on the ground.
World's oldest leader seeks re-election to extend Cameroon's 43-year regime
World News // 15 hours ago
World's oldest leader seeks re-election to extend Cameroon's 43-year regime
July 14 (UPI) -- Cameroon's President Paul Biya, the world's oldest head of state, says he will again run for re-election in the country's October election as he seeks to extend a 43-year grip on power.
Zelensky suggests new Ukrainian prime minister
World News // 17 hours ago
Zelensky suggests new Ukrainian prime minister
July 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday proposed a new Ukrainian prime minister as part of a broader government reshuffle.
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges
World News // 18 hours ago
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges
July 14 (UPI) -- Paraguay ended the first half of the year with strong macroeconomic indicators, ranking among the top performers in Latin America.
Four confirmed dead in crash at London Southend Airport
World News // 19 hours ago
Four confirmed dead in crash at London Southend Airport
July 14 (UPI) -- London Southend Airport in Essex remains closed Monday following a plane crash Sunday that left four people dead.
Air India CEO: Mechanical, maintenance issues played no part in crash
World News // 20 hours ago
Air India CEO: Mechanical, maintenance issues played no part in crash
July 14 (UPI) -- The CEO of Air India sought to draw a line under rife speculation around the cause of last month's air disaster in Ahmedebad, saying the preliminary investigation had ruled out a mechanical cause for the crash.
King Charles III to host Trump on 2-day state visit in September
World News // 23 hours ago
King Charles III to host Trump on 2-day state visit in September
July 14 (UPI) -- Dates for President Donald Trump's second full state visit to Britain were confirmed for Sept. 17 through Sept. 19 at Windsor Castle, where the royal family will host him and First Lady Melania Trump.
Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting
World News // 1 day ago
Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting
July 14 (UPI) -- Russia fired 136 drones at Ukraine, Kyiv's air force, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with NATO head Mark Rutte, where the two are expected to announce a new weapons deal for their besieged partner.
30 killed in sectarian violence in Syria
World News // 1 day ago
30 killed in sectarian violence in Syria
July 14 (UPI) -- At least 30 people were killed and around 100 were injured in sectarian violence that exploded in Syria's southernmost As-Suwayda Governorate, the Middle Eastern country's Ministry of Interior said Monday morning.

Trending Stories

U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias

Follow Us