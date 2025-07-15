Trending
World News
July 15, 2025 / 4:59 PM / Updated at 5:49 PM

Trump says 19% tariff deal reached with Indonesia

However, it was not immediately clear if Indonesian officials had approved the terms of the deal.

By Chris Benson
Share with X
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C. "We will pay no tariffs," he said on a possible tariff deal with Indonesia. "So they are giving us access into Indonesia, which we never had." Photo by Al Drago/UPI
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C. "We will pay no tariffs," he said on a possible tariff deal with Indonesia. "So they are giving us access into Indonesia, which we never had." Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that a trade deal with Indonesia was reached to set 19% tariffs on its U.S. exports.

But it was not immediately clear if Indonesian officials had approved the deal's terms.

"We will pay no tariffs," the president said to the press outside the White House. "So they are giving us access into Indonesia, which we never had."

Trump said that's "probably" the biggest part of the preliminary deal and the other that Indonesia will pay a 19% duty.

Related

He claimed later in a social media post that Indonesia, as part of the deal, reportedly "committed to purchasing $15 Billion Dollars in U.S. Energy, $4.5 Billion Dollars in American Agricultural Products, and 50 Boeing Jets, many of them 777's."

America's 2024 trade deficit with Jakarta ran more than $17 billion. Oilseeds, grain along with oil and gas were the top U.S. exports to Indonesia.

A 19% tariff rate would stand in contrast to his initial threat of 32% on imported goods. According to the U.S. Commerce Department, Indonesia is one of the top 25 U.S. trading partners with over $38 billion exchanged in goods last year.

On Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested in a television interview that the south Asian nation may drop its U.S. tariffs as as facet to the new deal.

"No tariffs there. They pay tariffs here," he said.

Trump added in a Truth Social post that the agreement arrived as a direct deal with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto.

"I spoke to their really great president, very popular, very strong, smart, and we made the deal," he said in Washington later on Tuesday.

Indonesia is the world's third biggest copper exporter.

Trump on his way to Pittsburg, Penn., in the day stated that Indonesia "has some great products," saying that "one of the things, as you know, they're known for is very high-quality copper, which we will be using."

But it was also unclear if this new trade deal will give an exception to Trump's looming 50% global tariff on metal set to begin in August.

Meanwhile, June's Consumer Price Index released Tuesday showed that annual inflation grew to around 2.7%, which has put a damper on Trump's plan to drive down borrowing costs.

This week in Washington

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on Tuesday. Trump will announce $70 billion in artificial intelligence and energy investments in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the latest push from the White House to speed up development of the emerging technology. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

48th UNESCO World Heritage summit scheduled in South Korea in 2026
World News // 35 minutes ago
48th UNESCO World Heritage summit scheduled in South Korea in 2026
July 15 (UPI) -- South Korea will host its first U.N. World Heritage Convention summit in July 2026 after joining the convention in 1988, UNESCO announced on Tuesday.
Mercedes-Benz opens world's first Maybach brand center in South Korea
World News // 1 hour ago
Mercedes-Benz opens world's first Maybach brand center in South Korea
SEOUL, July 15 (UPI) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea has opened the world's first brand center for Maybach, the ultra-luxury line of the German automaker, in the southern part of Seoul.
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
World News // 2 hours ago
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
July 15 (UPI) -- An $8 billion ultra-luxury Las Vegas Sands property in Singapore has executives saying the soon-to-be constructed resort will "redefine industry standards" and expand the regional footprint of the small island nation.
Australian PM Albanese meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing
World News // 9 hours ago
Australian PM Albanese meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing
July 15 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday in Beijing as part of a nearly week-long trip intended to strengthen ties between the two nations.
Secret plan resettles thousands of Afghans in Britain after data leak
World News // 5 hours ago
Secret plan resettles thousands of Afghans in Britain after data leak
July 15 (UPI) -- Thousands of Afghans were relocated to Britain in a secret government scheme after a data breach of nearly 100,000 refugee applicants via Afghanistan following the Taliban's 2021 seizure of power.
Israeli strikes hit eastern Lebanon, kill 12 people
World News // 5 hours ago
Israeli strikes hit eastern Lebanon, kill 12 people
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 15 (UPI) -- Twelve people, including five Hezbollah fighters, were killed and eight others wounded Tuesday in Israeli strikes on the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, security sources and the official news agency reported.
Amazon deforestation worsens in Brazil, Peru, data show
World News // 6 hours ago
Amazon deforestation worsens in Brazil, Peru, data show
July 15 (UPI) -- The Amazon rainforest -- considered one of the world's most important climate regulators - continues to face serious threats in 2025.
Indigenous Australians lose climate change case against government
World News // 7 hours ago
Indigenous Australians lose climate change case against government
July 15 (UPI) -- An Australian federal court ruled Tuesday that Indigenous residents of the Torres Strait Islands are not owed environmental protections from the nation's government.
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches
World News // 8 hours ago
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches
July 15 (UPI) -- Domestic Indian airlines were ordered to carry out inspections of fuel switches on Boeing aircraft in their fleets by the country's aviation regulator in the wake of last month's deadly Air India crash.
Chinese economy bucks looming trade war to post Q2 GDP growth of 5.2%
World News // 10 hours ago
Chinese economy bucks looming trade war to post Q2 GDP growth of 5.2%
July 15 (UPI) -- Looming U.S. tariffs, together with a real estate market slump feeding into weakening consumer confidence, saw China's GDP growth slow in the second quarter.

Trending Stories

U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches
Indigenous Australians lose climate change case against government
Indigenous Australians lose climate change case against government

Follow Us