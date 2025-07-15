Trending
World News
July 15, 2025 / 12:45 PM

Secret plan resettles thousands of Afghans in Britain after data leak

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Thousands of Afghan refugees who assisted Britain during the years-long war in Afghanistan have been relocated to British shores under a secret government scheme, but only after data was mistakenly leaked by an official in the British Defense Ministry (pictured Tuesday in London, England). Photo By Andy Rain/EPA
Thousands of Afghan refugees who assisted Britain during the years-long war in Afghanistan have been relocated to British shores under a secret government scheme, but only after data was mistakenly leaked by an official in the British Defense Ministry (pictured Tuesday in London, England). Photo By Andy Rain/EPA

July 15 (UPI) -- Thousands of Afghans were relocated to Britain in a secret government scheme after a data breach of nearly 100,000 refugee applicants via Afghanistan following the Taliban's 2021 seizure of power.

A British judge suggested it ultimately created "serious" concern over free speech and an independent media.

It was revealed Tuesday by British authorities that the private data of nearly 19,000 people was leaked "in error" in February 2022 by a Ministry of Defense official, containing applicant names and other personal details part of the government's so-called "Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy."

As a result, the prior government under then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak initiated last year in April a secret Afghan relocation program styled as the "Afghanistan Response Route."

Related

As of March, about 36,000 people have been resettled in the island nation under ARAP and other similar resettlement plans.

The now-defunct ARAP program was launched in April 2021 and ended earlier this month after immigration policy adjustments by parliament.

Nearly 100,000 people, including family members of ARAP applicants, were said to be affected by the incident and could be at risk of harassment, torture or even death if the information got into Taliban hands, a judge said last year in June.

It's understood so far to have cost more than $535 million with an estimated final price tag of over $1.1 billion between legal fees, compensation and other related costs.

In September 2023, a rare superinjunction was given by a High Court to prevent British media from reporting on the story in a request by then-Defense Minister Ben Wallace to cut back on the risk of notifying Taliban warlords.

On Tuesday, the super injunction was lifted. It's thought to be the longest judicial order of its kind and the first time the British government had sought such a restrictive act against the free press.

According to officials, the dataset left osecure government computer servers while the unnamed defense official allegedly attempted to verify information.

Reports indicate around 4,500 individuals have so far arrived to British shores or in transit via the government's "Afghanistan Response Route."

It includes some 900 Arap applicants and roughly 3,600 of their family members.

An independent government review commission, seated this year in January, concluded in June that the data was "unlikely to significantly shift Taliban understanding of individuals who may be of interest to them."

In 2021, a government whistleblower testified to Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office over the Afghanistan withdrawal of British troops months prior in August.

British authorities later paid out nearly $1 million in compensation for almost 300 civilian deaths during the Afghanistan conflict.

Whistleblower testimony revealed that "between 75,000 and 150,000" Afghan allies had applied for emergency evacuation out of Afghanistan as the Taliban took control, but fewer than 5% received foreign assistance.

British government officials only became aware of the data breach over a year later when excerpts appeared on Facebook.

"This data leak should never have happened and was an unacceptable breach of all relevant data protocols," James Cartlidge, the shadow defense minister who sat in Sunak's government when the scheme was hatched, told the BBC on Tuesday.

Defense Minister John Healy offered a "sincere apology on behalf of the British government" for the leak in remarks to the House of Commons.

However, the situation overall didn't sit well with the judge who stated that by granting his own super injunction, it had "given rise to serious free speech concerns."

"The superinjunction had the effect of completely shutting down the ordinary mechanisms of accountability which operate in a democracy," Justice Martin Chamberlain said in his summary judgment.

"This led to what I describe as a 'scrutiny vacuum,'" he added.

Latest Headlines

Australian PM Albanese meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing
World News // 4 hours ago
Australian PM Albanese meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing
July 15 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday in Beijing as part of a nearly week-long trip intended to strengthen ties between the two nations.
Israeli strikes hit eastern Lebanon, kill 12 people
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli strikes hit eastern Lebanon, kill 12 people
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 15 (UPI) -- Twelve people, including five Hezbollah fighters, were killed and eight others wounded Tuesday in Israeli strikes on the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, security sources and the official news agency reported.
Amazon deforestation worsens in Brazil, Peru, data show
World News // 1 hour ago
Amazon deforestation worsens in Brazil, Peru, data show
July 15 (UPI) -- The Amazon rainforest -- considered one of the world's most important climate regulators - continues to face serious threats in 2025.
Indigenous Australians lose climate change case against government
World News // 3 hours ago
Indigenous Australians lose climate change case against government
July 15 (UPI) -- An Australian federal court ruled Tuesday that Indigenous residents of the Torres Strait Islands are not owed environmental protections from the nation's government.
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches
World News // 3 hours ago
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches
July 15 (UPI) -- Domestic Indian airlines were ordered to carry out inspections of fuel switches on Boeing aircraft in their fleets by the country's aviation regulator in the wake of last month's deadly Air India crash.
Chinese economy bucks looming trade war to post Q2 GDP growth of 5.2%
World News // 6 hours ago
Chinese economy bucks looming trade war to post Q2 GDP growth of 5.2%
July 15 (UPI) -- Looming U.S. tariffs, together with a real estate market slump feeding into weakening consumer confidence, saw China's GDP growth slow in the second quarter.
Tesla makes Model Y available in India for first time
World News // 4 hours ago
Tesla makes Model Y available in India for first time
July 15 (UPI) -- Tesla entered India's market for the first time on Monday, making its Model Y SUV available and opening its first showroom in the nation.
Direct flights between Pyongyang and Moscow to begin this month
World News // 8 hours ago
Direct flights between Pyongyang and Moscow to begin this month
SEOUL, July 15 (UPI) -- North Korea and Russia will begin operating direct flight service linking their capital cities of Pyongyang and Moscow later this month, Russia's Transport Ministry announced.
Proposed U.S. tariffs could cut Brazil's GDP by as much as 0.8%
World News // 21 hours ago
Proposed U.S. tariffs could cut Brazil's GDP by as much as 0.8%
July 14 (UPI) -- The 50% tariffs proposed by Donald Trump could cut Brazil's gross domestic product by between 0.3 and 0.8 percentage points in 2025, according to Brazilian economists and consulting firms.
France celebrates Bastille Day with troops, tanks, aircraft, fireworks
World News // 22 hours ago
France celebrates Bastille Day with troops, tanks, aircraft, fireworks
July 14 (UPI) -- France on Monday celebrated Bastille Day with the nation's biggest holiday in the air and on the ground.

Trending Stories

U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges

Follow Us