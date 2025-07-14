World News
July 14, 2025 / 4:00 AM

30 killed in sectarian violence in Syria

By Darryl Coote
July 14 (UPI) -- At least 30 people were killed and around 100 were injured in sectarian violence that exploded in Syria's southernmost As-Suwayda Governorate, the Middle Eastern country's Ministry of Interior said Monday morning.

The ministry said the violence had erupted in "recent hours" and the casualty toll was based on preliminary estimates.

"These unfortunate armed clashes broke out between local armed groups and tribes in the Al-Maqous neighborhood of As-Suwayda city, stemming from accumulated tensions in previous periods," the ministry said in a statement.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the death toll at 37.

The violence is the latest between tribes and other minority groups since the former dictator government of President Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December, and rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa was named interim president.

The ministry said it confirmed the that Ministry of Defense forces will begin "a direct intervention in the region to end the conflict, stop clashes, restore security and pursue those responsible for the events and bring them to justice."

It blamed the escalation in violence on the absence of local institutions, which has led to a breakdown in security and in the local community's ability to contain the situation.

"We stress that the continuation of this conflict only serves chaos and increases the suffering of our civilian population," the Ministry of the Interior said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Muhammadu Buhari, former president of Nigeria, dies at age 82
World News // 1 hour ago
Muhammadu Buhari, former president of Nigeria, dies at age 82
July 14 (UPI) -- Muhammadu Buhari, the former president of Nigeria who led the country as both a military ruler after a coup and later as the elected president, has died at the age of 82, his family said.
EU delays retaliatory tariffs on U.S. to allow time for negotiations
World News // 2 hours ago
EU delays retaliatory tariffs on U.S. to allow time for negotiations
July 14 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that Europe's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods has been delayed to allow more time for negotiations.
Essex, England, airport closes after small plane crash
World News // 5 hours ago
Essex, England, airport closes after small plane crash
July 13 (UPI) -- London Southend Airport in Essex said it is closed until further notice following a small plane crash on Sunday.
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
World News // 8 hours ago
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
July 13 (UPI) -- Ten people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza on Sunday, including six children who were waiting to fill water containers near a refugee camp, emergency service workers said.
Ukraine, Russia trade blows in escalating spy war
World News // 12 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia trade blows in escalating spy war
July 13 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Russia have escalated their shadow war of espionage, sabotage, and assassinations, with both countries claiming a growing list of captured agents, intercepted plots, and cross-border attacks.
Russia warns against targeting North Korea
World News // 1 day ago
Russia warns against targeting North Korea
July 12 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov traveled to North Korea on Friday to meet with his North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and others during a three-day visit.
Poland launches fighter jets amid Russian airstrike on Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Poland launches fighter jets amid Russian airstrike on Ukraine
July 12 (UPI) -- Poland on Saturday scrambled fighter jets in response to Russian military aircraft near its border with Ukraine.
Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash
World News // 2 days ago
Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash
July 11 (UPI) -- The fuel switches to both engines on the Air India Flight 171 moved to the "cutoff" position immediately before the crash that killed 260 after taking off on June 12.
Colombia's Gustavo Petro enters final year facing array of problems
World News // 2 days ago
Colombia's Gustavo Petro enters final year facing array of problems
July 11 (UPI) -- With approval ratings falling and key reforms stalled, Colombian President Gustavo Petro enters the final year of his term facing a surge in illegal armed groups, growing tensions with the U.S. and cabinet turnover.
EU expresses caution after Britain, France ink deal to curb migration
World News // 2 days ago
EU expresses caution after Britain, France ink deal to curb migration
July 11 (UPI) -- British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said Friday she expected Brussels to back a new so-called "one-in, one-out," deal with France aimed at curbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

