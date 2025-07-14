World News
July 14, 2025 / 2:44 AM

Muhammadu Buhari, former president of Nigeria, dies at age 82

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Former President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari died Sunday at the age of 82. File Photo by Felipe Trueba/EPA-EFE
Former President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari died Sunday at the age of 82. File Photo by Felipe Trueba/EPA-EFE

July 14 (UPI) -- Muhammadu Buhari, the former president of Nigeria who led the country as both a military ruler after a coup and later as the elected president, has died at the age of 82, his family said.

Buhari died Sunday afternoon at a London medical clinic, his family said in a statement through the former president's press secretary, Garba Shehu.

"Muhammadu Buhari was the rarest of individuals to grace political life anywhere in the world: an incorruptible servant of the people," Shehu said in a separate statement. "He was not motivated by pride or by riches -- the accumulation of which repelled him. He was drawn to public service, discipline and patriotism and the unity of Nigeria as a one nation and one idea."

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was elected in 2023, succeeding Buhari, described the former president as being "a patriot, a soldier, a statesman" to his very core.

Related

"He stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity and an unshakable belief in Nigeria's potential," Tinubu said in a statement.

"He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on and placed the country above personal interest at every turn."

Tinubu has directed all national flags to fly at half-staff throughout the nation for seven days. The government will provide him with full state honors, "befitting his towering contributions to our country."

Buhari first rose to the helm of Africa's most populous nation following the military coup of December 1983. He served as head of state and commander-in-chief of the armed forces until August 1985, according to his official biography.

He then entered politics in 2003, after the country returned to democracy in 1999. That year, he lost the presidential election to Olusegun Obasanjo. Buhari then lost in two more presidential elections, one in 2007 and the second in 2011, before finally being elected president in 2015.

He was re-elected in 2019 and was prevented from running a third contest due to Nigeria's two-term limit.

The U.S. Mission to Nigeria offered its "deepest condolences" in a statement to the people of Nigeria on the passing of Buhari, whom it called "a leader whose life was defined by service, discipline and a commitment to restore integrity to public office."

"His legacy includes his efforts to strengthen Nigeria's democratic institutions," it said. "Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and all Nigerians who mourn this loss."

Notable deaths of 2025

Julian McMahon
Australian actor Julian McMahon, a cast member in "Premonition," arrives for the premiere of the film at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles on March 12, 2007. The actor, known for roles in "Nip/Tuck," "Fantastic Four" and "FBI: Most Wanted" died at the age of 56 of cancer on July 4th. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

30 killed in sectarian violence in Syria
World News // 8 minutes ago
30 killed in sectarian violence in Syria
July 14 (UPI) -- At least 30 people were killed and around 100 were injured in sectarian violence that exploded in Syria's southernmost As-Suwayda Governorate, the Middle Eastern country's Ministry of Interior said Monday morning.
EU delays retaliatory tariffs on U.S. to allow time for negotiations
World News // 2 hours ago
EU delays retaliatory tariffs on U.S. to allow time for negotiations
July 14 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that Europe's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods has been delayed to allow more time for negotiations.
Essex, England, airport closes after small plane crash
World News // 5 hours ago
Essex, England, airport closes after small plane crash
July 13 (UPI) -- London Southend Airport in Essex said it is closed until further notice following a small plane crash on Sunday.
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
World News // 8 hours ago
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
July 13 (UPI) -- Ten people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza on Sunday, including six children who were waiting to fill water containers near a refugee camp, emergency service workers said.
Ukraine, Russia trade blows in escalating spy war
World News // 12 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia trade blows in escalating spy war
July 13 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Russia have escalated their shadow war of espionage, sabotage, and assassinations, with both countries claiming a growing list of captured agents, intercepted plots, and cross-border attacks.
Russia warns against targeting North Korea
World News // 1 day ago
Russia warns against targeting North Korea
July 12 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov traveled to North Korea on Friday to meet with his North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and others during a three-day visit.
Poland launches fighter jets amid Russian airstrike on Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Poland launches fighter jets amid Russian airstrike on Ukraine
July 12 (UPI) -- Poland on Saturday scrambled fighter jets in response to Russian military aircraft near its border with Ukraine.
Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash
World News // 2 days ago
Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash
July 11 (UPI) -- The fuel switches to both engines on the Air India Flight 171 moved to the "cutoff" position immediately before the crash that killed 260 after taking off on June 12.
Colombia's Gustavo Petro enters final year facing array of problems
World News // 2 days ago
Colombia's Gustavo Petro enters final year facing array of problems
July 11 (UPI) -- With approval ratings falling and key reforms stalled, Colombian President Gustavo Petro enters the final year of his term facing a surge in illegal armed groups, growing tensions with the U.S. and cabinet turnover.
EU expresses caution after Britain, France ink deal to curb migration
World News // 2 days ago
EU expresses caution after Britain, France ink deal to curb migration
July 11 (UPI) -- British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said Friday she expected Brussels to back a new so-called "one-in, one-out," deal with France aimed at curbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Trending Stories

ICE memo indicates agency may expand effort to send immigrants abroad
ICE memo indicates agency may expand effort to send immigrants abroad
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
Ukraine, Russia trade blows in escalating spy war
Ukraine, Russia trade blows in escalating spy war

Follow Us