Muhammadu Buhari, former president of Nigeria, dies at age 82

Former President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari died Sunday at the age of 82. File Photo by Felipe Trueba/EPA-EFE

July 14 (UPI) -- Muhammadu Buhari, the former president of Nigeria who led the country as both a military ruler after a coup and later as the elected president, has died at the age of 82, his family said.

Buhari died Sunday afternoon at a London medical clinic, his family said in a statement through the former president's press secretary, Garba Shehu.

"Muhammadu Buhari was the rarest of individuals to grace political life anywhere in the world: an incorruptible servant of the people," Shehu said in a separate statement. "He was not motivated by pride or by riches -- the accumulation of which repelled him. He was drawn to public service, discipline and patriotism and the unity of Nigeria as a one nation and one idea."

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was elected in 2023, succeeding Buhari, described the former president as being "a patriot, a soldier, a statesman" to his very core.

"He stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity and an unshakable belief in Nigeria's potential," Tinubu said in a statement.

"He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on and placed the country above personal interest at every turn."

Tinubu has directed all national flags to fly at half-staff throughout the nation for seven days. The government will provide him with full state honors, "befitting his towering contributions to our country."

Buhari first rose to the helm of Africa's most populous nation following the military coup of December 1983. He served as head of state and commander-in-chief of the armed forces until August 1985, according to his official biography.

He then entered politics in 2003, after the country returned to democracy in 1999. That year, he lost the presidential election to Olusegun Obasanjo. Buhari then lost in two more presidential elections, one in 2007 and the second in 2011, before finally being elected president in 2015.

He was re-elected in 2019 and was prevented from running a third contest due to Nigeria's two-term limit.

The U.S. Mission to Nigeria offered its "deepest condolences" in a statement to the people of Nigeria on the passing of Buhari, whom it called "a leader whose life was defined by service, discipline and a commitment to restore integrity to public office."

"His legacy includes his efforts to strengthen Nigeria's democratic institutions," it said. "Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and all Nigerians who mourn this loss."

