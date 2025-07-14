Zelensky suggests new Ukrainian prime minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo, Norway in March. File Photo by EPA-EFE/OLE BERG-RUSTEN NORWAY OUT

July 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday proposed a new Ukrainian prime minister as part of a broader government reshuffle.

"I have proposed that Yuliia Svyrydenko lead the Government of Ukraine and significantly renew its work," said Zelensky wrote on social media. "I look forward to the presentation of the new government's action plan in the near future."

Zelensky said he reached the decision after meeting with Svyrydenko where they decided to launch "a transformation of the executive branch" as they aim to "boost Ukraine's economic potential, expand support programs for Ukrainians and scale up pir domestic weapons production."

Current Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will remain in the role for the time being as Ukraine's constitution, the Verkhovna Rada, dictates taht the country's parliament appoints the government and Shmyhal would have to first submit his resignation formally to parliament, who would then have to vote on the issue.

Should the parliament confirm Shmyhal's resignation, legislators would then have 30 days to vote on who would become the next prime minister.

Meanwhile, the People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zhelezniak posted to Telegram Monday that Shmyhal will move to lead Ukraine's Ministry of Strategic Industries, whose duties include the formation and implementation of "state industrial and military-industrial policy, state policy in the field of defense orders and the defense-industrial complex, as well as in the aircraft industry and in the field of space activities."

Svyrydenko announced on social media Monday that she is "grateful to President Volodymyr Zelensky for his trust, and for the opportunity to serve Ukraine at this crucial time."

She also expressed that the selection of Prime Minister is made by the Verkhovna Rada, and that "We are preparing to engage with parliament and present the relevant government steps."

"I will announce the proposals for the candidacies of the members of the government soon," she added.

Zelensky posted Sunday to X that he has met with Shmyhal, and said that they are "preparing a substantial governance transformation" in order to redefine "the future configuration of the executive branch.

It is unclear if Shmyhal has commented in regard to any related government changes.