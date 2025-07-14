Four confirmed dead in crash at London Southend Airport

July 14 (UPI) -- London Southend Airport in Essex remained closed on Monday following a plane crash on Sunday that left four people dead.

"We are sure everyone understands this will be an incredibly complex and sensitive situation, so please bear with us while we carry out this investigation," Essex Police said in a statement Monday that said,

The airport announced Sunday that all flights to and from the airport were canceled while as "police, emergency services and air accident investigators are attending the incident."

Anyone scheduled to fly Monday via London Southend Airport has also been instructed to contact their airline for related information.

The Zeusch Aviation company, based in the Netherlands, has since confirmed its SUZ1 flight had been "involved in an accident" at London Southend Airport.

Essex Police, Southend District announced Sunday in a statement that it received a report shortly before 11 a.m. EDT Sunday of a collision involving a 39-foot aircraft at the airport and also evacuated nearby sports clubs as a precaution.

The East of England Ambulance Service reported it sent several emergency response vehicles to Southend Airport Sunday around 12 p.m. EDT in response to the incident.

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin announced Sunday that his department is "working closely with all at the scene, as well as the Air Accident Investigation Branch, to establish what has happened today and why."

His agency has also published a dedicated public portal for anyone who needs to contact them in regard to the crash and have asked that the public leave emergency lines open "by using these specific channels if you're contacting us about this incident."