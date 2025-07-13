World News
July 13, 2025 / 8:00 PM / Updated at 8:03 PM

Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children

By Mark Moran
Share with X
Medics at Specialized Field Kuwaiti Hospital rush to evacuate and treat a number of wounded, including children, after Israeli airstrikes targeted an area sheltering displaced families in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. Six children were killed Sunday by an errant Israeli strike while collecting water. Photo by Palestinian Civil Defense/UPI
1 of 2 | Medics at Specialized Field Kuwaiti Hospital rush to evacuate and treat a number of wounded, including children, after Israeli airstrikes targeted an area sheltering displaced families in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. Six children were killed Sunday by an errant Israeli strike while collecting water. Photo by Palestinian Civil Defense/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Ten people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza on Sunday, including six children who were waiting to fill water containers near a refugee camp, emergency service workers said.

The victims' bodies were taken to Nuseirat's al-Awda Hospital, where 16 other people, including seven children, were treated for their inquiries sustained in the attack, the BBC reported a doctor at the hospital having said.

Witnesses reported seeing a drone fired into a crowd lining up with empty yellow cans next to a water tanker parked about 260 feet from the Nuseirat Jr. High School. A kindergarten also sits nearby.

The Israeli military admitted there had been what it called a "technical error" related to a strike on what it said was an Islamic jihad "terrorist" that caused the explosive to fall yards away from its intended target. The Israel Defense Forces said it is investigating the error.

The IDF acknowledged a "claim regarding casualties in the area" and said it works to minimize civilian casualties to the fullest extent possible, and that it "regrets any harm to uninvolved civilians."

The incident came amid an increasing number of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in recent weeks.

At least 19 other Palestinians were killed in separate attacks on Sunday in three airstrikes on residential buildings in central Gaza and Gaza City, a spokesperson for Gaza's Civil Defense Agency said.

In another attack Sunday, at least nine people were killed in an airstrike, and at least 31 others were shot near an aid distribution site on Saturday,

The death doll in the conflict has surpassed 58,000.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ukraine, Russia trade blows in escalating spy war
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia trade blows in escalating spy war
July 13 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Russia have escalated their shadow war of espionage, sabotage, and assassinations, with both countries claiming a growing list of captured agents, intercepted plots, and cross-border attacks.
Russia warns against targeting North Korea
World News // 1 day ago
Russia warns against targeting North Korea
July 12 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov traveled to North Korea on Friday to meet with his North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and others during a three-day visit.
Poland launches fighter jets amid Russian airstrike on Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Poland launches fighter jets amid Russian airstrike on Ukraine
July 12 (UPI) -- Poland on Saturday scrambled fighter jets in response to Russian military aircraft near its border with Ukraine.
Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash
World News // 2 days ago
Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash
July 11 (UPI) -- The fuel switches to both engines on the Air India Flight 171 moved to the "cutoff" position immediately before the crash that killed 260 after taking off on June 12.
Colombia's Gustavo Petro enters final year facing array of problems
World News // 2 days ago
Colombia's Gustavo Petro enters final year facing array of problems
July 11 (UPI) -- With approval ratings falling and key reforms stalled, Colombian President Gustavo Petro enters the final year of his term facing a surge in illegal armed groups, growing tensions with the U.S. and cabinet turnover.
EU expresses caution after Britain, France ink deal to curb migration
World News // 2 days ago
EU expresses caution after Britain, France ink deal to curb migration
July 11 (UPI) -- British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said Friday she expected Brussels to back a new so-called "one-in, one-out," deal with France aimed at curbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal
World News // 2 days ago
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal
July 11 (UPI) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on Friday.
ICC says violence being used as weaponsin Sudanese conflict
World News // 2 days ago
ICC says violence being used as weaponsin Sudanese conflict
July 11 (UPI) -- War crimes are likely being committed in Sudan, with rape and sexual violence being used as weapons, the International Criminal Court said in a report to the United Nations.
Backpacker found alive after disappearing in the Australian outback
World News // 2 days ago
Backpacker found alive after disappearing in the Australian outback
July 11 (UPI) -- Missing German backpacker Carolina Wilga has been found alive after having disappeared in Western Australia's remote outback almost two weeks ago.
First group of Kurdish PKK members burns weapons as a symbol of peace
World News // 2 days ago
First group of Kurdish PKK members burns weapons as a symbol of peace
July 11 (UPI) -- The group of 30 members burned their weapons in a cauldron in Iraq. The group has been fighting with Turkey for 40 years.

Trending Stories

Texas flood death toll rises as search continues for victims
Texas flood death toll rises as search continues for victims
ICE memo indicates agency may expand effort to send immigrants abroad
ICE memo indicates agency may expand effort to send immigrants abroad
Russia warns against targeting North Korea
Russia warns against targeting North Korea
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'

Follow Us