Essex, England, airport closes after small plane crash

July 13 (UPI) -- London Southend Airport in Essex said it is closed until further notice following a small plane crash on Sunday.

"All flights to and from the Airport have been canceled while Police, emergency services and air accident investigators are attending the incident," the airport said in a statement.

Essex Police, Southend District, said in a statement that it received a report shortly before 4 p.m. BST of a collision involving a 39-foot aircraft at the airport, located about 45 miles east of London.

It was unclear if there were any casualties, but the East of England Ambulance Service said in a statement that four ambulances, four Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, three senior paramedic cars, a rapid response and a Herts Air Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were also unclear.

"We are working closely with all at the scene, as well as the Air Accident Investigation Branch, to establish what has happened today and why," Essex Police Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin said in a statement.

"In these very early stages, it is vital we gather the information we need and continue supporting the people of Essex."

London Southend Airport has described the crash as "a serious incident."

David Burton-Sampson, Labour member of parliament for Southend West and Leigh, which includes the airport, said he is aware of the incident.

"Please keep away and all the emergency services to do their work," he said in a statement on X. "My thoughts are with everyone involved."