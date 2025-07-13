World News
July 13, 2025 / 10:27 PM / Updated at 10:37 PM

Essex, England, airport closes after small plane crash

By Darryl Coote
Share with X

July 13 (UPI) -- London Southend Airport in Essex said it is closed until further notice following a small plane crash on Sunday.

"All flights to and from the Airport have been canceled while Police, emergency services and air accident investigators are attending the incident," the airport said in a statement.

Essex Police, Southend District, said in a statement that it received a report shortly before 4 p.m. BST of a collision involving a 39-foot aircraft at the airport, located about 45 miles east of London.

It was unclear if there were any casualties, but the East of England Ambulance Service said in a statement that four ambulances, four Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, three senior paramedic cars, a rapid response and a Herts Air Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were also unclear.

"We are working closely with all at the scene, as well as the Air Accident Investigation Branch, to establish what has happened today and why," Essex Police Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin said in a statement.

"In these very early stages, it is vital we gather the information we need and continue supporting the people of Essex."

London Southend Airport has described the crash as "a serious incident."

David Burton-Sampson, Labour member of parliament for Southend West and Leigh, which includes the airport, said he is aware of the incident.

"Please keep away and all the emergency services to do their work," he said in a statement on X. "My thoughts are with everyone involved."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
July 13 (UPI) -- Ten people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza on Sunday, including six children who were waiting to fill water containers near a refugee camp, emergency service workers said.
Ukraine, Russia trade blows in escalating spy war
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia trade blows in escalating spy war
July 13 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Russia have escalated their shadow war of espionage, sabotage, and assassinations, with both countries claiming a growing list of captured agents, intercepted plots, and cross-border attacks.
Russia warns against targeting North Korea
World News // 1 day ago
Russia warns against targeting North Korea
July 12 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov traveled to North Korea on Friday to meet with his North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and others during a three-day visit.
Poland launches fighter jets amid Russian airstrike on Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Poland launches fighter jets amid Russian airstrike on Ukraine
July 12 (UPI) -- Poland on Saturday scrambled fighter jets in response to Russian military aircraft near its border with Ukraine.
Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash
World News // 2 days ago
Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash
July 11 (UPI) -- The fuel switches to both engines on the Air India Flight 171 moved to the "cutoff" position immediately before the crash that killed 260 after taking off on June 12.
Colombia's Gustavo Petro enters final year facing array of problems
World News // 2 days ago
Colombia's Gustavo Petro enters final year facing array of problems
July 11 (UPI) -- With approval ratings falling and key reforms stalled, Colombian President Gustavo Petro enters the final year of his term facing a surge in illegal armed groups, growing tensions with the U.S. and cabinet turnover.
EU expresses caution after Britain, France ink deal to curb migration
World News // 2 days ago
EU expresses caution after Britain, France ink deal to curb migration
July 11 (UPI) -- British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said Friday she expected Brussels to back a new so-called "one-in, one-out," deal with France aimed at curbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal
World News // 2 days ago
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal
July 11 (UPI) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on Friday.
ICC says violence being used as weaponsin Sudanese conflict
World News // 2 days ago
ICC says violence being used as weaponsin Sudanese conflict
July 11 (UPI) -- War crimes are likely being committed in Sudan, with rape and sexual violence being used as weapons, the International Criminal Court said in a report to the United Nations.
Backpacker found alive after disappearing in the Australian outback
World News // 2 days ago
Backpacker found alive after disappearing in the Australian outback
July 11 (UPI) -- Missing German backpacker Carolina Wilga has been found alive after having disappeared in Western Australia's remote outback almost two weeks ago.

Trending Stories

ICE memo indicates agency may expand effort to send immigrants abroad
ICE memo indicates agency may expand effort to send immigrants abroad
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
Ukraine, Russia trade blows in escalating spy war
Ukraine, Russia trade blows in escalating spy war

Follow Us