July 12, 2025 / 1:46 PM

Poland launches fighter jets amid Russian airstrike on Ukraine

By Simon Corlett
Poland on Saturday scrambled fighter jets in response to Russian military aircraft conducting air strikes over Ukraine (pictured). Photo by Mykola Tys/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Poland on Saturday scrambled fighter jets in response to Russian military aircraft conducting air strikes over Ukraine (pictured). Photo by Mykola Tys/EPA-EFE

July 12 (UPI) -- Poland on Saturday scrambled fighter jets in response to Russian military aircraft near its border with Ukraine.

"Attention. Due to the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, conducting strikes on targets located, among others, in western Ukraine, Polish and allied aviation have begun operations in Polish airspace," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said on X.

"Duty fighter pairs have been scrambled, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest state of readiness."

Russian drone and missile strikes killed at least two people and injured more than 20 others overnight, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on X.

The attacks targeted Ukraine's Kharkiv, Sumy, Lviv and Bukovyna regions and involved 26 cruise missiles and 597 attack drones, Zelensky said in the post.

Ukrainian officials separately reported at least 13 civilian deaths and 46 injuries over the previous 24 hours due to Russian missile strikes.

Poland later canceled its military alert.

"The operation of Polish and allied aviation in our airspace has been concluded due to the cessation of long-range aviation strikes by the Russian Federation on Ukraine," the country's armed forces said in a different statement.

"Activated ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have returned to standard operational activities. We thank you for the allied support NATO."

Zelensky on Friday met with U.S. lawmakers in Rome at the Ukraine Recovery Conference. The Ukrainian president said during the conference he was prioritizing strengthening the country's air defenses.

Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash
World News // 18 hours ago
Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash
July 11 (UPI) -- The fuel switches to both engines on the Air India Flight 171 moved to the "cutoff" position immediately before the crash that killed 260 after taking off on June 12.
Colombia's Gustavo Petro enters final year facing array of problems
World News // 21 hours ago
Colombia's Gustavo Petro enters final year facing array of problems
July 11 (UPI) -- With approval ratings falling and key reforms stalled, Colombian President Gustavo Petro enters the final year of his term facing a surge in illegal armed groups, growing tensions with the U.S. and cabinet turnover.
EU expresses caution after Britain, France ink deal to curb migration
World News // 1 day ago
EU expresses caution after Britain, France ink deal to curb migration
July 11 (UPI) -- British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said Friday she expected Brussels to back a new so-called "one-in, one-out," deal with France aimed at curbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal
July 11 (UPI) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on Friday.
ICC says violence being used as weaponsin Sudanese conflict
World News // 1 day ago
ICC says violence being used as weaponsin Sudanese conflict
July 11 (UPI) -- War crimes are likely being committed in Sudan, with rape and sexual violence being used as weapons, the International Criminal Court said in a report to the United Nations.
Backpacker found alive after disappearing in the Australian outback
World News // 1 day ago
Backpacker found alive after disappearing in the Australian outback
July 11 (UPI) -- Missing German backpacker Carolina Wilga has been found alive after having disappeared in Western Australia's remote outback almost two weeks ago.
First group of Kurdish PKK members burns weapons as a symbol of peace
World News // 1 day ago
First group of Kurdish PKK members burns weapons as a symbol of peace
July 11 (UPI) -- The group of 30 members burned their weapons in a cauldron in Iraq. The group has been fighting with Turkey for 40 years.
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new London nightclub assault charges
World News // 1 day ago
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new London nightclub assault charges
July 11 (UPI) -- R&B singer Chris Brown pleaded not guilty Friday to charges related to an alleged assault at a London nightclub in 2023.
Marco Rubio meets with Chinese foreign minister, calls it 'positive'
World News // 1 day ago
Marco Rubio meets with Chinese foreign minister, calls it 'positive'
July 11 (UPI) -- Rubio called it a "very constructive and positive" meeting. He hinted at a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Israeli strike on U.S. non-profit clinic kills at least 15 in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli strike on U.S. non-profit clinic kills at least 15 in Gaza
July 11 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike in central Gaza killed at least 15 people, including 10 children and two women, as they waited for treatment outside a clinic run by U.S.-health non-profit Project Hope.

