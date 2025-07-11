Ukraine's Zelensky meets with U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal

July 11 (UPI) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on Friday.

The meeting, called the Coalition of the Willing, also was attended by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

Zelenskyy said that strengthening Ukraine's air defense is a top priority.

Ukrainian intelligence says Russia plans to launch attacks with up to 1,000 drones at a time. Ukraine's defense against these attacks are interceptor drones, but there must be more investment in their production, according to a statement from Zelensky. He also said Ukraine is ready to purchase a large defense package from the United States.

To prevent Russia's ongoing attacks, Zelensky said there needs to be more sanctions against Russia. Graham and Blumenthal discussed a bill they are sponsoring that addresses that.

"We also touched on the bill introduced by Senators Graham and Blumenthal regarding additional restrictive measures against Russia and those supporting its war effort," Zelensky said on X. "Without a doubt, this is exactly the kind of leverage that can bring peace closer and make sure diplomacy is not empty."

Blumenthal added that other nations at the conference were supportive of the bill.

"Deeply inspired & energized by strong solidarity among European heads of state -- hearing from Sen. Graham & me about our Russia Sanctions bill at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome," he said on X. "Powerful commitment to Ukraine's cause & our legislation."

He hinted that the sanctions would hurt Russia-supporting nations.

"Momentum building for our Russia Sanctions bill, shown by repeated statements of support from heads of state in Rome at the Ukraine Recovery Conference," he tweeted. "Bone crushing sanctions should help halt China, India & Brazil from fueling Russia's war machine by buying its oil & gas."

In recent weeks, Russia has intensified its attacks, launching record numbers of drones at Kyiv and other civilian targets. The United States has begun sending arms to Ukraine after a pause.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference is a two-day event focused on building political and private-sector support for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.