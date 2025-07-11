Trending
World News
July 11, 2025 / 1:31 PM

Ukraine's Zelensky meets with U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Friday to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine and sanctions pressure on Russia. The senators are participating in the Ukraine Recovery Conference and in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. Their participation marked the first time representatives of the United States attended a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Friday to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine and sanctions pressure on Russia. The senators are participating in the Ukraine Recovery Conference and in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. Their participation marked the first time representatives of the United States attended a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on Friday.

The meeting, called the Coalition of the Willing, also was attended by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

Zelenskyy said that strengthening Ukraine's air defense is a top priority.

Ukrainian intelligence says Russia plans to launch attacks with up to 1,000 drones at a time. Ukraine's defense against these attacks are interceptor drones, but there must be more investment in their production, according to a statement from Zelensky. He also said Ukraine is ready to purchase a large defense package from the United States.

Related

To prevent Russia's ongoing attacks, Zelensky said there needs to be more sanctions against Russia. Graham and Blumenthal discussed a bill they are sponsoring that addresses that.

"We also touched on the bill introduced by Senators Graham and Blumenthal regarding additional restrictive measures against Russia and those supporting its war effort," Zelensky said on X. "Without a doubt, this is exactly the kind of leverage that can bring peace closer and make sure diplomacy is not empty."

Blumenthal added that other nations at the conference were supportive of the bill.

"Deeply inspired & energized by strong solidarity among European heads of state -- hearing from Sen. Graham & me about our Russia Sanctions bill at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome," he said on X. "Powerful commitment to Ukraine's cause & our legislation."

He hinted that the sanctions would hurt Russia-supporting nations.

"Momentum building for our Russia Sanctions bill, shown by repeated statements of support from heads of state in Rome at the Ukraine Recovery Conference," he tweeted. "Bone crushing sanctions should help halt China, India & Brazil from fueling Russia's war machine by buying its oil & gas."

In recent weeks, Russia has intensified its attacks, launching record numbers of drones at Kyiv and other civilian targets. The United States has begun sending arms to Ukraine after a pause.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference is a two-day event focused on building political and private-sector support for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Latest Headlines

ICC says violence being used as weaponsin Sudanese conflict
World News // 2 hours ago
ICC says violence being used as weaponsin Sudanese conflict
July 11 (UPI) -- War crimes are likely being committed in Sudan, with rape and sexual violence being used as weapons, the International Criminal Court said in a report to the United Nations.
Backpacker found alive after disappearing in the Australian outback
World News // 3 hours ago
Backpacker found alive after disappearing in the Australian outback
July 11 (UPI) -- Missing German backpacker Carolina Wilga has been found alive after having disappeared in Western Australia's remote outback almost two weeks ago.
First group of Kurdish PKK members burns weapons as a symbol of peace
World News // 4 hours ago
First group of Kurdish PKK members burns weapons as a symbol of peace
July 11 (UPI) -- The group of 30 members burned their weapons in a cauldron in Iraq. The group has been fighting with Turkey for 40 years.
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new London nightclub assault charges
World News // 4 hours ago
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new London nightclub assault charges
July 11 (UPI) -- R&B singer Chris Brown pleaded not guilty Friday to charges related to an alleged assault at a London nightclub in 2023.
EU expresses caution after Britain inks with France to curb migration
World News // 4 hours ago
EU expresses caution after Britain inks with France to curb migration
July 11 (UPI) -- British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said Friday she expected Brussels to back a new so-called "one-in, one-out," deal with France aimed at curbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.
Marco Rubio meets with Chinese foreign minister, calls it 'positive'
World News // 5 hours ago
Marco Rubio meets with Chinese foreign minister, calls it 'positive'
July 11 (UPI) -- Rubio called it a "very constructive and positive" meeting. He hinted at a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Israeli strike on U.S. non-profit clinic kills at least 15 in Gaza
World News // 7 hours ago
Israeli strike on U.S. non-profit clinic kills at least 15 in Gaza
July 11 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike in central Gaza killed at least 15 people, including 10 children and two women, as they waited for treatment outside a clinic run by U.S.-health non-profit Project Hope.
Youth voter turnout falls across Latin America
World News // 23 hours ago
Youth voter turnout falls across Latin America
July 10 (UPI) -- Recent elections in Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Brazil show a voter turnout gap of 10% to 25% between young people and voters over 60.
Jane Birkin's original Hermes bag sells for $10 million at auction
World News // 1 day ago
Jane Birkin's original Hermes bag sells for $10 million at auction
July 10 (UPI) -- Original Hermes Birkin bag designed for British actor and singer Jane Birkin has been sold for over $10 million in an auction in Paris on Thursday.
Irish authorities reopen inquiry into TikTok user data storage
World News // 1 day ago
Irish authorities reopen inquiry into TikTok user data storage
July 10 (UPI) -- Irish law enforcement announced Thursday that it's looking back at TikTok for taking personal data from users around the European Economic Area and transferred it to China.

Trending Stories

Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
Dozens hospitalized during a mass overdose event in Baltimore
Dozens hospitalized during a mass overdose event in Baltimore
Court strikes down Trump's appeal in Carroll sexual abuse case
Court strikes down Trump's appeal in Carroll sexual abuse case
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs

Follow Us