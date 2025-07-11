Trending
July 11, 2025 / 9:31 AM

Marco Rubio meets with Chinese foreign minister, calls it 'positive'

By Lisa Hornung
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Post-Ministerial Conference with Canada at the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday. Photo by ASEAN/UPI
July 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday in his first trip to Asia since his appointment to the cabinet post.

Rubio and Wang spoke for about an hour while at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Rubio told reporters it was a "very constructive, positive meeting" and said there is more the two countries could work on together.

He hinted at a potential meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said the odds for that meeting are high, and "I don't have a date for you, but I think it's coming."

At the meeting, Rubio has been working to try to shore up support for United States policies on trade with China. Wang has been pushing Southeast Asian nations to resist American pressure and lean on Beijing.

During the meeting, Rubio emphasized the importance of keeping channels of communication open, and they agreed to explore areas of potential cooperation, while seeking to manage differences, according to State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

"The Secretary emphasized the need for continued discussion on a range of bilateral issues. The Secretary also raised other issues of regional and global importance," she said in a press release.

Trump has made new tariff threats on Southeast Asian nations, angering the foreign leaders at the conference, including the host country Malaysia. Japan and South Korea are also facing the threats, which cast doubt on Rubio's efforts.

Wang met with a Bangladeshi official on Friday and said it was unreasonable and unethical for the U.S. to put 35% tariffs on Bangladesh, which is one of the least developed in the world. China has warned countries that they would face consequences if they worked with the U.S. to impede Chinese exports.

"China has always been the most reliable stabilizing force in a turbulent world and the most reliable partner" for Southeast Asian countries, Wang said on Thursday at a meeting with the region's diplomats.

EU expresses caution after Britain inks with France to curb migration
World News // 14 minutes ago
EU expresses caution after Britain inks with France to curb migration
July 11 (UPI) -- British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said Friday she expected Brussels to back a new so-called "one-in, one-out," deal with France aimed at curbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.
Israeli strike on U.S. non-profit clinic kills at least 15 in Gaza
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli strike on U.S. non-profit clinic kills at least 15 in Gaza
July 11 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike in central Gaza killed at least 15 people, including 10 children and two women, as they waited for treatment outside a clinic run by U.S.-health non-profit Project Hope.
Youth voter turnout falls across Latin America
World News // 18 hours ago
Youth voter turnout falls across Latin America
July 10 (UPI) -- Recent elections in Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Brazil show a voter turnout gap of 10% to 25% between young people and voters over 60.
Jane Birkin's original Hermes bag sells for $10 million at auction
World News // 20 hours ago
Jane Birkin's original Hermes bag sells for $10 million at auction
July 10 (UPI) -- Original Hermes Birkin bag designed for British actor and singer Jane Birkin has been sold for over $10 million in an auction in Paris on Thursday.
Irish authorities reopen inquiry into TikTok user data storage
World News // 21 hours ago
Irish authorities reopen inquiry into TikTok user data storage
July 10 (UPI) -- Irish law enforcement announced Thursday that it's looking back at TikTok for taking personal data from users around the European Economic Area and transferred it to China.
ECHR rules Swiss courts violated Caster Semenya's right to fair hearing
World News // 21 hours ago
ECHR rules Swiss courts violated Caster Semenya's right to fair hearing
July 10 (UPI) -- The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that Switzerland violated South African Runner Caster Semenya's right to a fair hearing over her challenge to rules requiring her to take hormones in order to compete.
EU creates $2.7 billion fund to help Ukraine recover from war
World News // 22 hours ago
EU creates $2.7 billion fund to help Ukraine recover from war
July 10 (UPI) -- The European Commission announced the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine. The aim is to help rebuild homes, hospitals, businesses and energy.
Costa Rica's president could lose immunity from prosecution
World News // 22 hours ago
Costa Rica's president could lose immunity from prosecution
July 10 (UPI) -- Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves could become the first sitting president in the country's history to lose immunity from prosecution after a request by the Supreme Court to bring corruption charges against him.
Poland asks EU to probe Grok over 'offensive,' 'erratic' statements
World News // 23 hours ago
Poland asks EU to probe Grok over 'offensive,' 'erratic' statements
July 10 (UPI) -- The Polish deputy prime minister is asking the EU to investigate Grok, the AI chatbot integrated into the X social media platform.
At least 2 people killed, 24 hurt in Russian airborne strikes on Kyiv
World News // 1 day ago
At least 2 people killed, 24 hurt in Russian airborne strikes on Kyiv
July 10 (UPI) -- Drone and missile strikes on Kyiv killed at least two people and injured 24 after Russia launched a sustained airborne assault on the Ukrainian capital for the second night in a row.

