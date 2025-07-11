Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new London nightclub assault charges

R&B singer Chris Brown Chris Brown arrives for a hearing at Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain on Friday. EPA/ANDY RAIN

July 11 (UPI) -- R&B singer Chris Brown pleaded not guilty Friday to new charges related to an alleged assault at a London nightclub in 2023.

Brown entered the plea at Southwark Crown Court in London in response to charges related to the incident of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and with having an offensive weapon. He is slated to make his next appearance in court on October 24.

The alleged "offensive weapon" was a bottle of tequila, which Brown ostensibly used to attack music producer Abraham Diaw in February of 2023 with a bottle of tequila at Tape nightclub in London. He was then arrested in May on charges related to the incident and was then held in custody for almost a week before being released on $6.7 million bail.

Co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, who performs under the name HoodyBaby, has also pleaded not guilty to causing actual bodily harm, and had previously entered a not guilty plea to the charge of attempted grievous bodily harm.

Under conditions of his bail, Brown must reside in the United Kingdom until his trial, but despite having his passport confiscated, the bail conditions do allow him to tour and perform, meaning he can have his passport for travel to shows. Brown ended a string of European shows last week and is slated to begin the North American leg of his current "Breezy Bowl XX" world tour later this month.