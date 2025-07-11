Trending
July 11, 2025 / 7:35 AM

Israeli strike on U.S. non-profit clinic kills at least 15 in Gaza

By Paul Godfrey
July 11 (UPI) -- At least 15 Palestinians were killed, including 10 children and two women, in an Israeli airstrike as they waited in line outside the clinic of a U.S.-health non-profit in central Gaza.

The attack on Thursday came as families gathered awaiting the opening of the facility in Deir Al Balah to access treatment for malnutrition, infections, chronic illnesses and other conditions, Project HOPE said in a post on X.

"Project HOPE's health clinics are a place of refuge in Gaza where people bring their small children, women access pregnancy and postpartum care, people receive treatment for malnutrition, and more. Yet, innocent families were mercilessly attacked as they stood in line waiting for the doors to open," said Project HOPE President and CEO Rabih Torbay.

"This is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, and a stark reminder that no one and no place is safe in Gaza, even as cease-fire talks continue. This cannot continue."

No Project Hope staff were on site, but the group said it had suspended the operation of its Altayara clinic until further notice as a precautionary measure.

The facility, which was closed at the time, sustained damage to the front of the building and the entrance

Footage circulating online, which the BBC said had checked out as genuine, shows several adults and small children on the ground outside, some apparently dead and others with severe injuries.

The nearby al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed 10 children had died, but gave the total number killed as 17. Al Aqsa director Eyad Amawi said the hospital had received at least 30 injured people, but that there were more who had been taken to field hospitals.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had been targeting an unnamed Hamas fighter who had participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel but had launched a review of the incident following reports that a number of people had been injured.

"The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and operates to minimize harm as much as possible," it added.

The Washington Post said that it had seen CCTV footage that appeared to show the strike comprised a single missile aimed at two men who were walking near the people gathered outside the clinic, who were also caught in the blast.

"They used a munition with high fragmentation, optimized to kill squad-sized elements of troops in the open, and not ideal for targeting in a crowded street with civilians, including women and children, adjacent," former U.S. Air Force Special Operations targeting expert and former Pentagon chief of civilian harm assessments told the paper.

At least 51 other people died in Israeli strikes Thursday, including five killed when tents in the southern al-Mawasi area of the strip were hit by a drone, the Hamas-run Civil Defence agency said.

The deadly attacks came as three days of talks in Washington between Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration and leaders on Capitol Hill on a cease-fire in Gaza wrapped up without a breakthrough and Netanyahu flew back to Israel.

However, Netanyahu did not close the door on a possible deal coming out of indirect negotiations with Hamas in Qatar that began Sunday, telling Newsmax that he was hopeful of getting a 60-day cease-fire agreement that would see 10 living hostages released within days.

