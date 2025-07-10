Trending
July 10, 2025 / 12:01 PM

Costa Rica's president could lose immunity from prosecution

By Osvaldo Silva
The President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, could become the first sitting president in the country’s history to lose immunity from prosecution after a request by the Supreme Court to bring corruption charges against him. File photo by Jeffrey Arguedas/EPA
July 10 (UPI) -- Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves could become the first sitting president in the country's history to lose immunity from prosecution after a landmark request by the Supreme Court to bring corruption charges against him.

The decision now rests with Costa Rica's Legislative Assembly, where a two-thirds majority -- 38 of 57 lawmakers -- is required to lift the president's immunity. With only eight seats aligned with Chaves' administration, the outcome depends on support from a fragmented, but numerically dominant, opposition.

The controversy began July 1, when the Supreme Court formally asked the Legislative Assembly to lift Chaves' immunity so he can face corruption charges.

Prosecutors allege that in April 2025, Chaves asked a businessman to pay $32,000 to his former image consultant in exchange for awarding a $400,000 contract funded by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration. The contract was awarded in 2022, shortly after Chaves took office.

"All the political conditions exist for this request to succeed," attorney Jose Ramón Jiménez said. "The opposition holds a majority and could easily reach the 38 votes required. The government has alienated potential allies in the Assembly and damaged political cooperation."

Chaves' relationship with the political opposition has been tense and marked by constant confrontation since the start of his term. He has described traditional parties as a corrupt "political caste" and accused the Legislative Assembly of blocking key executive proposals, particularly those involving financing, judicial regulations, air mobility and labor reform.

As the potential loss of immunity approaches, political scientist Constantino Urcuyo Fournier of the University of Costa Rica said Chaves remains in a clear minority in the Assembly, but still has a few allies who could vote in his favor.

"Some legislative advisers believe there are already 35 votes and lawmakers are working to secure the remaining three," Urcuyo said in an interview with Confidencial.

The Supreme Court's request must be reviewed first by a legislative committee before moving to a full vote in the Assembly.

Critics of Chaves say lifting his immunity is necessary to uphold the rule of law. He and his supporters argue the case is politically motivated -- an attempt to undermine his administration and block the reforms he has pushed.

The president has maintained his innocence and urged the public to remain calm, saying he trusts the judicial system.

The Assembly is expected to vote by mid-September, coinciding with the start of Costa Rica's presidential campaign for the election Feb. 1.

Latest Headlines

ECHR rules Swiss courts violated Caster Semenya's right to fair hearing
World News // 28 minutes ago
ECHR rules Swiss courts violated Caster Semenya's right to fair hearing
July 10 (UPI) -- The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that Switzerland violated South African Runner Caster Semenya's right to a fair hearing over her challenge to rules requiring her to take hormones in order to compete.
EU creates $2.7 billion fund to help Ukraine recover from war
World News // 52 minutes ago
EU creates $2.7 billion fund to help Ukraine recover from war
July 10 (UPI) -- The European Commission announced the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine. The aim is to help rebuild homes, hospitals, businesses and energy.
Poland asks EU to probe Grok over 'offensive,' 'erratic' statements
World News // 2 hours ago
Poland asks EU to probe Grok over 'offensive,' 'erratic' statements
July 10 (UPI) -- The Polish deputy prime minister is asking the EU to investigate Grok, the AI chatbot integrated into the X social media platform.
At least 2 people killed, 24 hurt in Russian airborne strikes on Kyiv
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 2 people killed, 24 hurt in Russian airborne strikes on Kyiv
July 10 (UPI) -- Drone and missile strikes on Kyiv killed at least two people and injured 24 after Russia launched a sustained airborne assault on the Ukrainian capital for the second night in a row.
MBK Partners urged to repay debts owed to individual investors
World News // 1 day ago
MBK Partners urged to repay debts owed to individual investors
SEOUL, July 9 (UPI) -- A lawyer whose firm is suing MBK Partners over investor losses, has urged the financial company to repay debts owed to those who purchased asset-backed bonds related to Home Plus, South Korea's troubled discount chain.
At least 3 killed, 12 missing feared abducted, after Houthis sink ship
World News // 5 hours ago
At least 3 killed, 12 missing feared abducted, after Houthis sink ship
July 10 (UPI) -- At least three crew members were killed and an unknown number of the mostly Filipino crew were missing at sea or being held hostage after Houthi rebels attacked and sank a Greek bulk carrier ship in the Red Sea off the Y
Trump hits Brazil with 50% tariffs as he decries Bolsonaro 'witch hunt'
World News // 17 hours ago
Trump hits Brazil with 50% tariffs as he decries Bolsonaro 'witch hunt'
July 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday informed seven more nations about new tariffs, singling out Brazil with a 50% duty because of what he called the "disgrace" of how former President Jair Bolsonaro has been treated.
Chile, Peru anxiously await word on Trump's proposed 50% copper tariff
World News // 21 hours ago
Chile, Peru anxiously await word on Trump's proposed 50% copper tariff
July 9 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a proposed 50% tariff on copper imports has raised concerns in Chile and Peru, which together account for nearly 40% of global copper production.
ECHR rules Russia violated international law in Ukraine
World News // 23 hours ago
ECHR rules Russia violated international law in Ukraine
July 9 (UPI) -- The European Court of Human Rights delivered two of four rulings against Russia in an international inquiry brought by Ukraine and the Netherlands.
Peru's Congress weakens fight against organized crime, watch group says
World News // 1 day ago
Peru's Congress weakens fight against organized crime, watch group says
July 9 (UPI) -- Human Rights Watch has warned that Peru's Congress is seriously undermining the judicial system's ability to combat organized crime by passing laws that weaken judges, prosecutors and key institutions.

