Costa Rica's president could lose immunity from prosecution

The President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, could become the first sitting president in the country’s history to lose immunity from prosecution after a request by the Supreme Court to bring corruption charges against him. File photo by Jeffrey Arguedas/EPA

July 10 (UPI) -- Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves could become the first sitting president in the country's history to lose immunity from prosecution after a landmark request by the Supreme Court to bring corruption charges against him.

The decision now rests with Costa Rica's Legislative Assembly, where a two-thirds majority -- 38 of 57 lawmakers -- is required to lift the president's immunity. With only eight seats aligned with Chaves' administration, the outcome depends on support from a fragmented, but numerically dominant, opposition.

The controversy began July 1, when the Supreme Court formally asked the Legislative Assembly to lift Chaves' immunity so he can face corruption charges.

Prosecutors allege that in April 2025, Chaves asked a businessman to pay $32,000 to his former image consultant in exchange for awarding a $400,000 contract funded by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration. The contract was awarded in 2022, shortly after Chaves took office.

"All the political conditions exist for this request to succeed," attorney Jose Ramón Jiménez said. "The opposition holds a majority and could easily reach the 38 votes required. The government has alienated potential allies in the Assembly and damaged political cooperation."

Chaves' relationship with the political opposition has been tense and marked by constant confrontation since the start of his term. He has described traditional parties as a corrupt "political caste" and accused the Legislative Assembly of blocking key executive proposals, particularly those involving financing, judicial regulations, air mobility and labor reform.

As the potential loss of immunity approaches, political scientist Constantino Urcuyo Fournier of the University of Costa Rica said Chaves remains in a clear minority in the Assembly, but still has a few allies who could vote in his favor.

"Some legislative advisers believe there are already 35 votes and lawmakers are working to secure the remaining three," Urcuyo said in an interview with Confidencial.

The Supreme Court's request must be reviewed first by a legislative committee before moving to a full vote in the Assembly.

Critics of Chaves say lifting his immunity is necessary to uphold the rule of law. He and his supporters argue the case is politically motivated -- an attempt to undermine his administration and block the reforms he has pushed.

The president has maintained his innocence and urged the public to remain calm, saying he trusts the judicial system.

The Assembly is expected to vote by mid-September, coinciding with the start of Costa Rica's presidential campaign for the election Feb. 1.