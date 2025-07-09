Trending
July 9, 2025 / 9:39 AM

French authorities raid National Rally HQ over alleged finance crimes

By Ian Stark
Jordan Bardella, president of the French National Rally Party, said its offices had been raided by French authorities. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
Jordan Bardella, president of the French National Rally Party, said its offices had been raided by French authorities. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- French law enforcement conducted a raid Wednesday on the headquarters of the National Rally Party as part of an ongoing investigation into possible financial crimes.

National Rally President Jordan Bardella said on X Wednesday that "about 20 financial brigade police officers, armed and wearing bulletproof vests, accompanied by two investigating judges," arrived at RN HQ at around 2:50 a.m. EDT and ostensibly seized "all emails, documents, and accounting records of the leading opposition party."

He further claimed his group wasn't informed about what led to the seizure.

"This operation, spectacular and unprecedented, is clearly part of a new harassment campaign," Bardella said. "It is a serious attack on pluralism and democratic alternation."

The Parisian prosecutor's office has explained the investigation is intended to determine if the National Rally in any way financed its campaigns through illegal loans between 2020 and 2024.

No one has been charged in connection to the Wednesday raid but does come about three months after former RN leader Marine Le Pen was found guilty of misusing European Parliament monies and sent to prison.

"Suspecting our activists," said Bardella in a follow-up X post Wednesday, "who lend to the RN due to the lack of banks willing to do so, of 'illegally practicing the profession of banker' is a farce."

He went on to allege that the RN headquarters raid was a political stunt.

"Nothing to do with justice, everything to do with politics," he concluded.

Man-made climate change made European heat wave much more deadly
World News // 54 minutes ago
Man-made climate change made European heat wave much more deadly
July 9 (UPI) -- Europe's latest spell of sizzling heat, which ended last week, caused a threefold rise in heat-related deaths because human-induced climate change boosted the intensity of the heat wave, British scientists said.
MBK Partners urged to repay debts owed to individual investors
World News // 59 minutes ago
MBK Partners urged to repay debts owed to individual investors
SEOUL, July 9 (UPI) -- A lawyer whose firm is suing MBK Partners over investor losses, has urged the financial company to repay debts owed to those who purchased asset-backed bonds related to Home Plus, South Korea's troubled discount chain.
5 killed, 39 injured as Russia launches 700 drones, missiles in Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
5 killed, 39 injured as Russia launches 700 drones, missiles in Ukraine
July 9 (UPI) -- Ukraine was hit by the largest airborne assault of the war after Russian unleashed more than 700 drones and missiles targeting 14 of the country's 24 provinces.
South Korea repatriates 6 rescued North Koreans across sea border
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea repatriates 6 rescued North Koreans across sea border
July 9 (UPI) -- South Korea on Wednesday repatriated six North Koreans across the maritime border in the East Sea, months after they drifted into southern waters and were rescued.
Russia adds Yale to list of 'undesirable' organizations
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia adds Yale to list of 'undesirable' organizations
July 9 (UPI) -- Russia has added Yale University to its list of so-called undesirable people and entities, accusing it of working to undermine the country.
Canada arrests four accused of forming anti-gov't militia
World News // 8 hours ago
Canada arrests four accused of forming anti-gov't militia
July 9 (UPI) -- Canadian authorities have arrested four men, including active military members, on accusations of forming an anti-government militia that sought to seize land in Quebec City.
Poll: More people in Canada, Mexico view U.S. as top threat not ally
World News // 13 hours ago
Poll: More people in Canada, Mexico view U.S. as top threat not ally
July 8 (UPI) -- People from the United States' two closest neighbors -- Canada and Mexico -- are more likely to view the country as their greatest threat, not their greatest ally.
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
World News // 18 hours ago
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
July 8 (UPI) -- Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said a national referendum will be held by the end of 2025 to decide whether to allow the return of a U.S. military base in the coastal city of Manta.
Special prosecutor begins probe into Unification Church executives
World News // 18 hours ago
Special prosecutor begins probe into Unification Church executives
SEOUL, July 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's special prosecutor has formally designated Hak‑ja Han, head of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, popularly known as the Unification Church, as a criminal suspect.
India allegedly orders 2,355 X accounts blocked
World News // 20 hours ago
India allegedly orders 2,355 X accounts blocked
July 8 (UPI) -- The Indian government on Thursday ordered the X social media platform to ban 2,355 accounts within the country, including at least two media accounts, X officials announced on Tuesday.

