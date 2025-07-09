Russia adds Yale to list of 'undesirable' organizations

Russia on Tuesday blacklisted Yale University as an "undesirable" organization. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA

July 9 (UPI) -- Russia has added Yale University to its list of so-called undesirable people and entities, accusing it of working to undermine the country.

In a statement Tuesday, Russia's federal prosecutor's office described Yale as conducting activities "aimed at violating the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation, enforcing an international blockade against the country, undermining its economics foundations and destabilizing the socio-economic and political situation within Russia."

It accused Yale's Jackson School of Global Affairs of serving as opposition leaders in foreign states under the guise of global leadership education.

As proof, it said Russian graduates of the program have gone on to become leaders and activists in the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which was founded by slain Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Russia has added numerous organizations to is undesirable list over the years, including Amnesty International in May, the Clooney Foundation in August 2024 and Greenpeace in 2023.

The list, published online by Russia's Ministry of Justice, contains about 240 organizations.