Trending
World News
July 9, 2025 / 5:18 AM

Russia adds Yale to list of 'undesirable' organizations

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Russia on Tuesday blacklisted Yale University as an "undesirable" organization. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA
Russia on Tuesday blacklisted Yale University as an "undesirable" organization. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA

July 9 (UPI) -- Russia has added Yale University to its list of so-called undesirable people and entities, accusing it of working to undermine the country.

In a statement Tuesday, Russia's federal prosecutor's office described Yale as conducting activities "aimed at violating the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation, enforcing an international blockade against the country, undermining its economics foundations and destabilizing the socio-economic and political situation within Russia."

It accused Yale's Jackson School of Global Affairs of serving as opposition leaders in foreign states under the guise of global leadership education.

As proof, it said Russian graduates of the program have gone on to become leaders and activists in the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which was founded by slain Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Russia has added numerous organizations to is undesirable list over the years, including Amnesty International in May, the Clooney Foundation in August 2024 and Greenpeace in 2023.

The list, published online by Russia's Ministry of Justice, contains about 240 organizations.

Read More

Latest Headlines

South Korea repatriates 6 rescued North Koreans across sea border
World News // 43 minutes ago
South Korea repatriates 6 rescued North Koreans across sea border
July 9 (UPI) -- South Korea on Wednesday repatriated six North Koreans across the maritime border in the East Sea, months after they drifted into southern waters and were rescued.
Canada arrests four accused of forming anti-gov't militia
World News // 4 hours ago
Canada arrests four accused of forming anti-gov't militia
July 9 (UPI) -- Canadian authorities have arrested four men, including active military members, on accusations of forming an anti-government militia that sought to seize land in Quebec City.
Poll: More people in Canada, Mexico view U.S. as top threat not ally
World News // 8 hours ago
Poll: More people in Canada, Mexico view U.S. as top threat not ally
July 8 (UPI) -- People from the United States' two closest neighbors -- Canada and Mexico -- are more likely to view the country as their greatest threat, not their greatest ally.
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
World News // 13 hours ago
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
July 8 (UPI) -- Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said a national referendum will be held by the end of 2025 to decide whether to allow the return of a U.S. military base in the coastal city of Manta.
Special prosecutor begins probe into Unification Church executives
World News // 14 hours ago
Special prosecutor begins probe into Unification Church executives
SEOUL, July 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's special prosecutor has formally designated Hak‑ja Han, head of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, popularly known as the Unification Church, as a criminal suspect.
India allegedly orders 2,355 X accounts blocked
World News // 15 hours ago
India allegedly orders 2,355 X accounts blocked
July 8 (UPI) -- The Indian government on Thursday ordered the X social media platform to ban 2,355 accounts within the country, including at least two media accounts, X officials announced on Tuesday.
ICC seeks arrest of 2 top Taliban leaders over crimes against Afghani women
World News // 17 hours ago
ICC seeks arrest of 2 top Taliban leaders over crimes against Afghani women
July 8 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants Tuesday for two top Taliban officials over a plethora of allegations of crimes against women and young girls.
King Charles III greets France's Emmanuel Macron on state visit
World News // 18 hours ago
King Charles III greets France's Emmanuel Macron on state visit
July 8 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron was welcomed Tuesday in London by Britain's King Charles III for a three-day state visit in the first since 2008 by France's leader.
Germany accuses China of allegedly targeting EU recon plane
World News // 18 hours ago
Germany accuses China of allegedly targeting EU recon plane
July 8 (UPI) -- The German foreign ministry has called to meet with the Chinese ambassador in Berlin after a Chinese warship allegedly targeted a German plane with a laser during an EU operation in the Red Sea.
Nicaragua's crackdown on opposition extends beyond its borders
World News // 18 hours ago
Nicaragua's crackdown on opposition extends beyond its borders
July 8 (UPI) -- Nicaragua faces a widespread and intensifying political crackdown under President Daniel Ortega, as international organizations report that the persecution now extends beyond the country's borders.

Trending Stories

Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Biden's former doctor asks to delay congressional testimony
Biden's former doctor asks to delay congressional testimony
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking

Follow Us