July 8, 2025 / 10:53 AM

Man dies after being sucked into jet engine at Milan Bergamo Airport

By Andrew Sookdeo
Flights stopped at the Milan Bergamo Airport after a man was “sucked into the engine of a place that was preparing for takeoff,” according to local media on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Flights were briefly put on hold at Milan Bergamo Airport in Italy after a man was sucked into a plane engine and died.

The man ran onto the tarmac and was "sucked into the engine of a plane that was preparing for takeoff," Italian media reported.

The aircraft was believed to be an Airbus A319 operated by Spanish carrier Volotea that was traveling from Italy to Spain.

Volotea said the person was not onboard the plane or affiliated with the airline.

It added that all 154 passengers and six crew members on the flight were safe following the incident and would be offered psychological support.

Italian authorities are investigating how the individual was able to reach the runway.

After the incident, the airport posted on social media that they were suspending flights from 10:20 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. due to a "problem that occurred on the taxiway," and air traffic resumed at 12:00 p.m.

