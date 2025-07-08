Trending
July 8, 2025 / 9:12 AM

Greece closes Acropolis amid heat wave

By Andrew Sookdeo
A heatwave in Greece closed Acropolis Athens temporarily on Tuesday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
A heatwave in Greece closed Acropolis Athens temporarily on Tuesday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- A heat wave in Greece closed the Acropolis in Athens temporarily on Tuesday.

Greece's culture ministry closed the monument due to the heatwave conditions as temperatures are expected to reach 107 degrees Fahrenheit in Greece.

The closure took place during 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the "the safety of workers and visitors," according to the ministry.

The heatwave is not considered unusual, as in June and July last year, the attraction was also closed due to extreme heat.

This follows the country's labor ministry's mandatory five-hour work stoppage from noon to 5 p.m. for outdoor workers and food delivery services in central Greece and some islands, as temperatures are expected to rise above 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, heat waves are becoming more common due to human-caused climate change. Greek Authorities said they are taking long-term steps to address climate change.

