Trending
World News
July 8, 2025 / 1:08 PM

ICC seeks arrest of 2 top Taliban leaders over crimes against Afghani women

By Chris Benson
Share with X
On Tuesday, the International Criminal Court (pictured in the Hague, Netherlands, in March) issued its arrest warrants for the Taliban's supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada and chief justice, Abdul Hakim Haqqani, over crimes against humanity on girls, women and "other persons non-conforming with the Taliban's policy on gender, gender identity or expression." Photo By Robin Utrecht/EPA
On Tuesday, the International Criminal Court (pictured in the Hague, Netherlands, in March) issued its arrest warrants for the Taliban's supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada and chief justice, Abdul Hakim Haqqani, over crimes against humanity on girls, women and "other persons non-conforming with the Taliban's policy on gender, gender identity or expression." Photo By Robin Utrecht/EPA

July 8 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants Tuesday for two top Taliban officials over a plethora of allegations of crimes against women and young girls.

The court, based in the Hague, Netherlands, issued its international arrest warrants for the Taliban's supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada and its chief justice, Abdul Hakim Haqqani, over "reasonable grounds" of crimes against humanity on girls, women and "other persons non-conforming with the Taliban's policy on gender, gender identity or expression."

ICC officials stated the alleged crimes were believed to be committed in Afghanistan from around the time the Taliban seized power until as late as January of this year.

According to the ICC, Akhundzada and Haggani held defect authority in Afghanistan starting at least August 2021.

Related

It accused the two Taliban leaders of "severe" violations of fundamental rights and freedoms against the Afghan population.

Last week, Russia became the first nation to officially recognize Afghanistan's extremist Taliban government.

The tribunal on Tuesday pointed to "conducts of murder, imprisonment, torture, rape and enforced disappearance."

"Specifically, the Taliban severely deprived, through decrees and edicts, girls and women of the rights to education, privacy and family life and the freedoms of movement, expression, thought, conscience and religion," court officials wrote in a release.

It added that other individuals were "targeted" due to "certain expressions of sexuality and/or gender identity" thought to be inconsistent with the Taliban's policy on gender.

"The Chamber found that gender persecution encompasses not only direct acts of violence, but also systemic and institutionalized forms of harm, including the imposition of discriminatory societal norms," the ICC ruling continued.

In addition, the court also found that even people simply perceived to be in opposition to Taliban policies were targeted, which the court says included "political opponents" and "those described as 'allies of girls and women.'"

The International Criminal Court, ratified in 2002 and created to try global cases of genocide, war crimes and other crimes against humanity, was the product of 50 years of United Nations efforts.

The court's stated goal was to publicly disclose the two warrants existence in hopes that public awareness "may contribute to the prevention of the further commission of these crimes."

However, the chamber opted to keep the warrants under seal to protect victim witnesses and future court proceedings.

Latest Headlines

King Charles III greets France's Emmanuel Macron on state visit
World News // 1 hour ago
King Charles III greets France's Emmanuel Macron on state visit
July 8 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron was welcomed Tuesday in London by Britain's King Charles III for a three-day state visit in the first since 2008 by France's leader.
Germany accuses China of allegedly targeting EU recon plane
World News // 1 hour ago
Germany accuses China of allegedly targeting EU recon plane
July 8 (UPI) -- The German foreign ministry has called to meet with the Chinese ambassador in Berlin after a Chinese warship allegedly targeted a German plane with a laser during an EU operation in the Red Sea.
Nicaragua's crackdown on opposition extends beyond its borders
World News // 1 hour ago
Nicaragua's crackdown on opposition extends beyond its borders
July 8 (UPI) -- Nicaragua faces a widespread and intensifying political crackdown under President Daniel Ortega, as international organizations report that the persecution now extends beyond the country's borders.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito visits Mongolia amid growing democratic ties
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan's Emperor Naruhito visits Mongolia amid growing democratic ties
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, July 8 (UPI) -- Japanese Emperor Naruhito attended a welcoming ceremony and met with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on his first official state visit to Mongolia Tuesday as ties strengthen between the two democracies.
Man dies after being sucked into jet engine at Milan Bergamo Airport
World News // 2 hours ago
Man dies after being sucked into jet engine at Milan Bergamo Airport
July 8 (UPI) -- Thousands of flights stopped at the Milan Bergamo Airport after a man was "sucked into the engine of a place that was preparing for takeoff," according to local media on Tuesday.
Greece closes Acropolis amid heat wave
World News // 4 hours ago
Greece closes Acropolis amid heat wave
July 8 (UPI) -- A heatwave in Greece closed Acropolis Athens temporarily on Tuesday.
Japanese officials express unhappiness over tariff increase
World News // 5 hours ago
Japanese officials express unhappiness over tariff increase
July 8 (UPI) -- The Japanese government announced Tuesday it plans to negotiate with the Trump administration over a planned increase in the tariff rate placed on it, even if it was painful news to receive.
Israeli defense minister shares plan to move Palestinians to closed camp
World News // 6 hours ago
Israeli defense minister shares plan to move Palestinians to closed camp
July 8 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he has instructed the Israel Defense Forces to draw up plans to move all Palestinians in Gaza into a closed "humanitarian city" in the south of the strip.
Suriname's parliament elects first female president
World News // 1 day ago
Suriname's parliament elects first female president
July 7 (UPI) -- Suriname's parliament has elected its first female president, voting doctor and former parliamentary speaker Jennifer Simons to lead the South American country.
Trump administration lifts terrorist designation from Syrian group
World News // 20 hours ago
Trump administration lifts terrorist designation from Syrian group
July 7 (UPI) -- The Trump administration announced Monday it will rescind the terrorist designation given to the Syrian group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Trending Stories

10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
Texas flooding death toll more than 100 as searches continue
Texas flooding death toll more than 100 as searches continue
Brazil, Peru show biggest gaps in student outcomes in Latin America, report says
Brazil, Peru show biggest gaps in student outcomes in Latin America, report says
Netanyahu, Trump meet in White House, hopeful of peace in Gaza
Netanyahu, Trump meet in White House, hopeful of peace in Gaza
10 dead, dozens arrested in more anti-government protests in Kenya
10 dead, dozens arrested in more anti-government protests in Kenya

Follow Us