Japanese officials express unhappiness over tariff increase

July 8 (UPI) -- The Japanese government announced Tuesday it plans to negotiate with the Trump administration over a planned increase in the tariff rate placed on it, even if it was painful news to receive.

After President Donald Trump informed 14 nations Monday with a mostly form letter, including Japan, that new tariffs of at least 25% will be imposed starting Aug. 1 on most of the goods sent to the United States, Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization Ryosei Akazawa contacted U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to express Japan's dissatisfaction.

Akazawa also said via a social media post Monday that tariffs between the United States and Japan had not changed much because "there is a certain degree of trust" between the two countries.

"The real climax and critical moment are the three weeks until Aug. 1," he concluded. "We would like to support the government's negotiations more firmly than ever before."

"Towards the new deadline of Aug. 1, the government will act with unity to engage in Japan-U.S. consultations and aim for an agreement that will benefit both countries while protecting our national interests to ensure that we pursue what should be pursued, and protect what should be protected by refraining from making hasty decisions," Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said during a meeting with Japan's Comprehensive Response Headquarters for U.S. Tariff Measures Tuesday.

"It is deeply regrettable that the U.S. government has not only imposed additional tariffs but has now also announced a further increase in tariff rates," he also said. "The two sides have continued sincere and earnest discussions, but as of now, there are still issues that both Japan and the United States cannot resolve."