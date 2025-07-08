Trending
World News
July 8, 2025 / 11:43 AM

Germany accuses China of allegedly targeting EU recon plane

By Ian Stark
Germany on Tuesday summoned China's ambassador to Berlin after Beijing allegedly targeted a German plane with a laser during an EU operation in the Red Sea. File photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE
July 8 (UPI) -- The German Foreign Ministry called to meet with the Chinese ambassador in Berlin after a Chinese warship allegedly targeted a German plane with a laser during an EU operation in the Red Sea.

"The Chinese military has targeted a German aircraft in the EU operation ASPIDES with a laser deployment," the German foreign office purported in an X post Tuesday. "The endangerment of German personnel and disruption of the operation are completely unacceptable."

"The Chinese ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Office today regarding this matter," the post concluded.

ASPIDES is a joint EU operation in which the EU's Naval Force, or EUNAVFOR, works to protect vessels in the southern Red Sea from attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants.

A German Defense Ministry spokesperson said the aircraft targeted in the incident is a surveillance plane known as a "flying eye," and is piloted by a crew of civilians with military personnel on board as well.

"By using the laser, the warship accepted risk to people and property," the spokesperson said. The flight was called off as a result of the targeting, but security flights have since continued.

German Parliament member and retired Colonel Roderich Kiesewetter posted to X Tuesday about the incident, in which he called it a "laser attack" and further said "It is long overdue not only to summon ambassadors and express concern but to immediately change our [China] policy. Otherwise, hybrid attacks will become increasingly severe."

