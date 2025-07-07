Trending
Apple appeals EU's $580 million fine on digital markets act violations

By Andrew Sookdeo
Apple appealed a $580 million fine from the European Commission which claimed that the company broke the rules controlling how app developers could communicate with users on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Apple on Monday appealed a $580 million fine from the European Commission, which claimed that the company broke the rules controlling how app developers could communicate with users.

The fine "goes far beyond what the law requires," the company said in a statement on Monday.

"As our appeal will show, the EC is mandating how we run our store and forcing business terms which are confusing for developers and bad for users," Apple said.

The European Commission previously fined Apple $580 million for a breach of the EU Digital Markets Act in April.

Apple changed its EU app store policies in June, the company introduced a commission structure of either 5% or 13% on top of a 2% user acquisition fee for developers depending on if they want their app to show up in App Store search suggestions, promotional material or are able to receive automatic updates.

The company believed this structure made it confusing for consumers and developers. As there isn't another app store with this structure.

The appeal is focused on pushing back on the expansion of the Digital Markets Act due to the "unlawfully expanded steering".

