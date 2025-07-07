World News
July 7, 2025 / 7:53 AM

Putin fires Russian transport minister after drones disrupt air travel

By Ian Stark
Russia's President Vladimir at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence near Moscow on Friday. Photo by Kremlin/UPI
Russia's President Vladimir at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence near Moscow on Friday. Photo by Kremlin/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- The Kremlin announced Monday that Russia's transport minister has been terminated.

There wasn't any official reason given for why Roman Vladimirovich Starovoit was fired from his post, but he was immediately replaced by Andrei Sergeevich Nikitin, according to a statement released Monday.

The move did come after a weekend that saw a great deal of transportation issues as Ukrainian drone attacks led to the cancellation of 485 flights by Russian airlines, while 1,900 were delayed and nearly 90 needed to be redirected.

Airlines were forced to refund 43,000 tickets, place 94,000 people in hotels and spend around $4,500 on food and drink for customers. A report from the website Kommersant states that in the end the issues will combine to cost approximately $255 million.

However, Russia also attacked Ukraine with drones Sunday evening into Monday morning, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted to X Monday that 101 drones were launched by Russia, which left one person dead and 27 injured.

"We are also actively advancing agreements on investing in our domestic weapons production, including all types of drones," he wrote.

