Swiss prosecutors indict two people on terroism charges

Prosecutors in Switzerland on Monday indicted two individuals on terrorist charges. File Photo by Valentin Flauraud/EPA

July 7 (UPI) -- The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland filed an indictment against two people on terrorism charges on Monday.

The two men, aged 36 a Kosovar national, and aged 33, a Macedonian national, are being accused of having carried out activities related to indoctrination, financing, and the recruitment of new members.

The two are suspected of promoting the ideology and supporting the terrorist group "Islamic State."

In shared charges, they collected money from members of the Geneva chapter and had funds sent to Kosovo to fund the activities of the terrorist organization.

The Kosovar terrorist organization aims to recruit as many followers as possible to join its cause and its Salafi-jihadist ideology. Also, it wants to take up arms and seize control over a selected region, under the terrorist organization "Islamic State."

The Kosovar national is believed to have served on the executive committee and acted as co-leader for a terrorist branch in Kosovo. He is also believed to have organized meetings of the Swiss chapter's members.

The Macedonian national is also suspected of being a member of the Swiss chapter. He is believed to have organized visits from preachers to teach the "Islamic State" terrorist principles and ideology.

The OAG will announce its sentencing requests during the hearings.