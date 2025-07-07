World News
July 7, 2025

Suriname's parliament elects first female president

By Darryl Coote
July 7 (UPI) -- Suriname's parliament has elected its first female president, voting doctor and former parliamentary speaker Jennifer Simons to lead the South American country.

Thirty-four of 50 parliamentarians voted for Simons on Sunday to helm Suriname for a five-year term, the National Assembly confirmed in a release.

The 71-year-old is set to be inaugurated July 16.

"In 2030, we must hand over a country that is better off than it is now," she said in a statement following her election. "Economically, administratively and socially, there must be clear signs of progress. This is not a task for one person or a few ministers. Everyone is needed to rebuild Suriname."

Gregory Russia also received the support of 34 parliamentarians for vice president.

"My task is clear," Russia said, "I will act as a bridge between policy and implementation, between president and society, between government and opposition, between city and district, between present and future."

Simons' election comes after the May 25 general election resulted in a divided parliament, leading to a coalition-led government and the election of the country's first female president.

Simons is the leader of the National Democratic Party.

It also comes as the developing country prepares to handle a potential massive influx of wealth as multiple discoveries of offshore oil deposits are expected to begin production in 2028.

According to United Nations data, some 113 countries have never had a woman as the head of state.

