July 7, 2025 / 7:08 AM

Mirae Asset, KB top first-half IPO market in Korea

Competition between Korean securities firms to heat up.

By Tae-gyu Kim
The competition between Mirae Asset Securities and KB Securities is expected to get fierce during the remainder of this year. Photo courtesy of Mirae Asset Securities
SEOUL, July 7 (UPI) -- Mirae Asset Securities and KB Securities topped South Korea's initial public offering market during the first six months of this year.

According to Korea Exchange's first-half data Monday, Mirae Asset Securities was next to none in the deal count, while KB Securities dominated in total offering value.

Mirae Asset underwrote a total of nine IPOs, including such major deals as Seoul Guarantee Insurance, the country's only comprehensive guarantee provider.

Samsung Securities and Korea Investment & Securities followed with seven deals each, and KB Securities ranked fourth with six.

When it comes to total offering amount, however, KB stood out with $919 million, chased by Mirae Asset with $254 million and Samsung Securities with $208 million.

To date, Korea's biggest IPO this year was that of LG CNS, which secured about $440 million. Both Mirae Asset and KB helped the LG affiliate go public.

Overall, the market was strong this year. The total IPO proceeds rose more than 30% year-on-year to $1.6 billion, compared to $1.2 billion in the first half of 2024.

Competition between Mirae Asset and KB is likely to intensify during the second half.

Mirae Asset is set to underwrite the IPO of the Pinkfong Co., an entertainment firm, this year. Its market capitalization is projected to be around $1.5 billion.

During the virus pandemic, the company's Baby Shark video gained global popularity. It was the most-viewed YouTube clip in 2020 and surpassed 10 billion views by 2022.

KB Securities is scheduled to participate in the IPO of Daehan Shipbuilding. The company is predicted to debut with a market capitalization of around $1.18 billion.

